NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Monday, November 1

We’ve officially reached November and the NBA will usher in the new month with nine games on Monday’s schedule.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

Adams has been a solid addition to the Grizzlies rotation this season. Averaging 25 minutes off the bench, he is shooting 50% on the field and averaging nearly a double-double with 10.2 points and 9.7 rebounds a contest. That has been good for 28.5 FPPG and he’ll be a good addition to your lineup when they host the Denver Nuggets tonight.

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors, $4,800

Trent has put up solid numbers for the Raptors through the first two weeks of the season and will have the chance to have another good performance tonight when facing the New York Knicks on the road. He is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game, all equating to 25.9 FPPG a contest for those who have drafted him into their DFS lineups. He’ll get a chance to add a little bit more offensively with rookie forward Scottie Barnes doubtful for tonight’s game.

Terrance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,600

Mann and the Clippers have had a few days of rest and will be ready to go when welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder to STAPLES Center tonight, He’s had a couple of subpar shooting performances over the past few games, but he should be able to get right against an OKC team that is allowing opponents to shoot 46.8% from the field, fourth-worst in the league. He’s putting up 24.6 FPPG, so still a solid contributor to your lineup.