Best bye week replacements for QB Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on their bye week, and plenty of fantasy football players will head to the waiver wire to grab a quarterback for a one-week replacement for Tom Brady. He is by far the best fantasy contributor who is on a bye from the quarterback position in Week 9. Below, we will take a look at a couple options that could be available in your league.

Week 9 byes: Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

You could certainly do worse than Tua Tagovailoa given a fantastic matchup against the Houston Texans, which have been extremely generous to opposing quarterbacks. The Miami Dolphins quarterback did not have much success against the Buffalo Bills’ tough defense but in his two previous games, Tagovailoa threw for a combined 620 yards with six touchdowns. He should have plenty of success against the Texans secondary, and he is only on a roster in 36.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

The New Orleans Saints will not have Jameis Winston available after he suffered a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will sideline him for a long time. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston in Sunday’s game, but Taysom Hill was unavailable with a concussion. Be sure to check injury reports and for information on what Sean Payton’s plan could be at the quarterback position. Hill and Siemian available in more than 99% of ESPN fantasy leagues heading into a solid matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.