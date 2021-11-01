Notable absent players during Week 9 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 9 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but one notable team will be sidelined. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of four teams on bye this week. With apologies to the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Football Team, the Bucs are the big fish of this group that will get a week to get healthy.

The Bucs bye means fantasy football managers will have to figure out alternatives to players like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette. Brady entered Week 8 as the second-ranked quarterback and Evans was the seventh-ranked wide receiver. Notably, the Bucs defense ranked third in fantasy points scored this season.

This is a big off week for the Seahawks as Russell Wilson will be eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 10. Reports on his rehab have been positive, but we won’t get a clear picture of his Week 10 status until sometime that week.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 9.

QB Jared Goff

RB D’Andre Swift

RB Jamaal Williams

WR Kalif Raymond

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

TE T.J. Hockenson

QB Geno Smith

RB Alex Collins

RB Rashaad Penny

WR DK Metcalf

WR Tyler Lockett

WR Freddie Swain

TE Gerald Everett

QB Tom Brady

RB Leonard Fournette

RB Ronald Jones

RB Giovani Bernard

WR Chris Godwin

WR Mike Evans

WR Tyler Johnson

WR Antonio Brown

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE OJ Howard

TE Cameron Brate

QB Taylor Heinicke

RB Antonio Gibson

RB J.D. McKissic

WR Terry McLaurin

WR Adam Humphries

TE Ricky Seals-Jones