Notable absent players during Week 9 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 9 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but one notable team will be sidelined. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of four teams on bye this week. With apologies to the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington Football Team, the Bucs are the big fish of this group that will get a week to get healthy.
The Bucs bye means fantasy football managers will have to figure out alternatives to players like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette. Brady entered Week 8 as the second-ranked quarterback and Evans was the seventh-ranked wide receiver. Notably, the Bucs defense ranked third in fantasy points scored this season.
This is a big off week for the Seahawks as Russell Wilson will be eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 10. Reports on his rehab have been positive, but we won’t get a clear picture of his Week 10 status until sometime that week.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 9.
Detroit Lions
QB Jared Goff
RB D’Andre Swift
RB Jamaal Williams
WR Kalif Raymond
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE T.J. Hockenson
Seattle Seahawks
QB Geno Smith
RB Alex Collins
RB Rashaad Penny
WR DK Metcalf
WR Tyler Lockett
WR Freddie Swain
TE Gerald Everett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady
RB Leonard Fournette
RB Ronald Jones
RB Giovani Bernard
WR Chris Godwin
WR Mike Evans
WR Tyler Johnson
WR Antonio Brown
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE OJ Howard
TE Cameron Brate
Washington Football Team
QB Taylor Heinicke
RB Antonio Gibson
RB J.D. McKissic
WR Terry McLaurin
WR Adam Humphries
TE Ricky Seals-Jones