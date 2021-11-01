Opening Week 9 Vikings vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ravens had the week off as they look to regroup following a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home heading into the bye, but they remain at the top of the AFC North with a 5-2 record. The Vikings, however, took a hit in Week 8 after losing to a Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys at home in prime time. They held a three-point lead late into the fourth quarter but allowed the game-winning touchdown to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in regulation.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Vikings-Ravens Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Ravens -265, Vikings +215

Opening point spread: Ravens -5.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: Ravens -6

The Ravens are coming off a bye-week and are set to host the Minnesota Vikings, coming off a brutal loss at home to Cooper Rush and company. Though Baltimore has showcased some slow starts this season, Lamar Jackson has some elite weapons in Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews and rookie wideout Rashod Bateman to pair with their home-field advantage. The Vikings have plenty of weapons, but the lack of clutch factor with Kirk Cousins under center is bound to hold them back.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.