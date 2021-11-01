Opening Week 9 Broncos vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Broncos survived a near disaster with a fumble in the final minute when Melvin Gordon fumbled late as Denver attempted to run the clock out. Fortunately, the Broncos defense held the Washington Football Team out of the end zone for a 17-10 victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Broncos-Cowboys Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -320, Broncos +250

Opening point spread: Cowboys -7

Opening point total: 48.5

Early pick: Cowboys -7

The Broncos and Cowboys are both coming off of a win, but with Dak Prescott expected to return in Week 9, it makes the Cowboys the easy pick. Though the Broncos have plenty of offensive weapons, the Cowboys have a big leg up in terms of quarterback play. The Cowboys are playing their best defense in years with Micah Parsons at LB and get home advantage in Week 9. Take the Cowboys -7.

