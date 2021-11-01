Opening Week 9 Falcons vs. Saints odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 8 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 9. The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers 19-13 at home in what was a brutal offensive performance. Atlanta finished with just 213 yards of offense with two turnovers, and star wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he will step away from football indefinitely to focus on his mental health. The Saints are coming off one of the most impressive wins of the weekend as they knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 at home, but Jameis Winston left the game after suffering a torn ACL and MCL — an unfortunate end to the QB’s season. In his absence, Trevor Siemien threw for 159 yards and a score.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Falcons-Saints Week 9 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Saints -5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Saints -235, Falcons +190

Opening point spread: Saints -5

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: Saints -5

The Falcons will obviously take a major hit from Ridley’s absence moving forward, and Atlanta was already struggling offensively. Trevor Siemian took over for Winston with Taysom Hill out with a concussion, but the Saints have the better defense between these two teams, and Sean Payton can be trusted in being creative on offense.

