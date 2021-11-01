Jordan Howard worth waiver wire add after two-TD performance in Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles put together their best performance of the season in a 44-6 blowout victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 8. The Eagles were without Miles Sanders but still dominated in the run game thanks to the performances of Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. Does the latter have fantasy relevance going forward?

Eagles RB Jordan Howard: Week 9 waiver wire

Howard finished with 57 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He’s familiar with the Eagles, as he spent the 2019 season with the team. Howard came back to the Eagles last year after he left the Miami Dolphins. This running back was considered one of the rising stars at the position early in his career but has settled in as more of a short-yardage and goalline back.

The distribution of touches is encouraging for fantasy managers interested in picking up Howard this week. He benefited from a friendly game-script in a blowout win, but the split of the workload is not surprising given Howard’s experience. For those who are suffering from running back injuries, the Eagles running back could be a modest flex play.