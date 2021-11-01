Boston Scott worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 8

With Miles Sanders on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, the Philadelphia Eagles turned over the starting running back job to Boston Scott. Scott led the Eagles’ running game to an outstanding performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Eagles RB Boston Scott: Week 9 waiver wire

The 26-year-old Scott entered Week 8 as one of the top running back options on the waiver wire. Scott did an admirable job in last week’s game against Las Vegas Raiders, recording 24 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. It was the 5-foot-6 running back first offensive snaps this season.

On Sunday afternoon, Scott added to his touchdown total with two scores on the ground, along with 60 yards on 12 carries. The Eagles did not feature the third-year running back in the passing game as the team recorded a season-high 236 rushing yards. Scott is currently rostered in 17% of Yahoo and 4% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.