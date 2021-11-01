How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the November 1st episode

The first Monday Night Raw in the month of November will come live tonight from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI.

With a busy month of October in their rearview, the company looks forward to the Survivor Series pay-per-view taking place 20 days from now in Brooklyn. As for tonight’s show, we could be seeing a marquee rivalry reaching its apex with a title bout.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The main event of the evening will be a championship showdown between Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. These two have feuded since Lynch returned at SummerSlam and after their fiery promo battle from last week, this might be the end of this rivalry for now. Notably in recent years, the WWE has done world title changes in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series. There’s a good chance that tonight’s show could end with the “EST” being crowned as a two-time champion.

On the men’s side of things, it was determined last week that Seth Rollins will be the next challenger on Raw for WWE Champion Big E. Rollins earned the opportunity by emerging victorious in a four-way ladder match between himself, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor last week. The pair’s history goes back to nearly a decade ago when E dethroned Rollins to become the second ever NXT Champion. They’ve taken different paths to get to where they are on the main roster, so it’s interesting to see them converge at this moment.