DeVante Parker worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 8

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker had himself a nice return in the team’s 26-11 loss to AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran wideout was sidelined for the prior three weeks while nursing an injured shoulder. While the Dolphins’ season is going down the drain, Parker will remain a go-to option and someone definitely keeping your eye on this week on the waiver wire.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: Week 9 waiver wire

Parker caught eight of 11 targets for 85 yards in the loss on Sunday, picking up where he left off and nor really skipping a beat. Even having missed three games, he still entered Sunday as the third-leading receiver in the Miami offense.

Things are starting to get desperate in south Florida, with non-stop Deshaun Watson trade rumors infiltrating the news cycle and growing speculation of head coach Brian Flores being on the hot seat starting to ratchet up. In a weird way, Parker can benefit from the chaos from a fantasy perspective as they’ll want to turn to a tried and true offensive force early and often to bail them out.