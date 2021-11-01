Jamison Crowder worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 8

The New York Jets bounced back from a brutal showing against the New England Patriots in Week 7 with a stunning 34-31 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. Mike White, who took over at quarterback for Zach Wilson, showed impressive command of the team in the win. That means the Jets might suddenly be a relevant fantasy team for managers, with four teams on bye in Week 9.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder: Week 9 waiver wire

Crowder finished Week 8 with eight catches for 84 yards. He didn’t get in the endzone but the receiver had a strong connection with White. The Jets are on a short week and White is set to start. That means Crowder has some viability as a flex play, especially in deeper leagues. The Week 9 bye teams feature five prominent fantasy receivers, so managers are going to be looking for alternate options. There’s a chance Crowder could end up being the best filler option.