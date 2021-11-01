Pat Freiermuth worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to grind out a 15-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, despite not having a kicker for the majority of the contest. Pittsburgh’s defense stepped up to the plate and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth filled in well for Eric Ebron.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth: Week 9 waiver wire

Freiermuth finished with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Browns, which is an excellent fantasy performance for one of the lesser-known tight ends. At a position of scarcity, Freiermuth is likely to keep getting redzone opportunites.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been inconsistent and somewhat slow through the first half of the season, so there isn’t much for Freiermuth outside of the touchdown chances. That’s the case with most tight ends down the list at the position, so back the Steelers rookie to keep producing going forward. Pittsburgh gets the Bears, a defense that has dropped off from previous seasons, in Week 9.