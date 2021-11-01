Best bye week replacements for WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Terry McLaurin

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a bye week this Sunday, swarms of fantasy managers will be hitting the waiver wire looking for replacements to the Bucs stellar receiving corps.

They’re not the only team off this week, though. Three other teams also have bye weeks and those wideouts could factor into your fantasy roster management as well. So who are some solid choices to replace guys who are off this week?

Week 9 byes: Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

DeVante Parker vs. Houston Texans

The Miami Dolphins have shown that they’re going to pass the ball a lot, having under 100 rushing yards as a team in six of their eight games this year. Parker is the team’s third-leading pass-catcher with 327 yards and a score and has the highest yards per catch of any regular contributor on the offense. The matchup is favorable too, taking on a Houston defense that allowed 302 yards through the air last week against the Rams. On average, the Texans are allowing over 250 yards per game through the air, but given Miami’s offensive game plan this season to air it out, that number should be higher. Parker is rostered in just 16% of leagues.

Hunter Renfrow vs. New York Giants

Renfrow is rostered in just under half of fantasy leagues. The Clemson grad is the second-leading receiver on the roster with 399 yards and two scores. He also has the most targets for a wideout, 51, by a significant margin. He doesn’t have any 100+ yard performances this season, but he just consistently gets catches. Last week in the Raiders win over Philadelphia he had a season-high seven catches. Coming off of a bye week with the Giants coming in on a short week, it could make for a big game for Renfrow and Vegas.