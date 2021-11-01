Best bye week replacements for RBs D’Andre Swift, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Gibson, more

Week 9 of the NFL season is getting started soon and many fantasy managers are frantically searching for a new running back with their RB1 on a bye.

With so many quality rushers getting the week off, you may be asking who you can replace them with. Well, here are a couple of options to consider before you finalize your lineup for this week.

Week 9 byes: Bucs, Lions, Washington, Seahawks

Boston Scott vs. LA Chargers

This is a pure opportunity play here. Scott has become RB1 on the Eagles with Miles Sanders going on IR. In his first game without Sanders in the lineup, Scott got 60 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. The team spread carries out evenly, but after Scott’s performance, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get more looks this week, especially against the Chargers defense, which ranks 28th in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Scott is also rostered in just 1% of leagues, so he should be easy to add to your lineup if you act fast.

Devin Singletary vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Singletary leads the Bills in rushing yards by over 100 yards, yet is only rostered in just 50% of fantasy leagues. He has 339 yards on the year and is averaging well over five yards per carry. He usually sees a few targets each game too, hauling in 14 catches on the year so far. He’ll be going up against a Jags defense that has given up over 130 yards rushing in three of the last five weeks. Buffalo is a pass-heavy team usually, but expect a more balanced approach this week against a struggling Jags team.