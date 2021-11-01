Best bye week replacements for TEs TJ Hockenson, Rob Gronkowski, Ricky Seals-Jones

With four teams on bye weeks for Week 9, with some premier tight ends on those squads, many fantasy managers will be searching for a one-week replacement to their TE1.

While you can’t expect the same level of production that you’d normally get from your top fantasy tight end, these guys are all still going to get you on the board and give you more than a shot to win your matchup this week.

Week 9 byes: Bucs, Washington, Lions, Seahawks

Mo Alie-Cox vs. New York Jets

Alie-Cox is tied for the Colts team lead in touchdowns with four. He had a bit of an off game last week, catching zero passes that were thrown his way. Still, that’s expected to take a step up this week when the Colts take on the Jets. New York ranks 23rd in fantasy points given up to opposing tight ends, with an average of 15 points scored against them each week. They’ve also allowed 462 yards and three scores this season to tight ends. Don’t expect Alie-Cox to get a ton of yards, but his big 6-foot-5 frame makes him the perfect red zone target once Indy gets down there. He’s also only rostered In 6% of leagues.

Tommy Sweeney vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sweeney has been forced to step up for the Buffalo Bills in the absence of their top tight end Dawson Knox. Knox hurt his hand during Buffalo’s loss to the Titans and there’s currently no timetable for his return. In Sweney’s one game as TE1 he caught three balls on four targets for 30 yards. He was on the field for 82% of the offensive snaps as well. The Jags defense is bad against tight ends too, giving up 16 fantasy points a game on average to opposing tight ends, which includes nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns.

Sweeney is rostered in just 2% of leagues.