Super Bowl 56 odds: Titans, Packers and Cowboys climb after stellar Week 8 performances

Several teams are starting to establish themselves as top contenders for Super Bowl LVI after grabbing massive victories in Week 8. Others are seeing their odds slip further with underwhelming showings as the season nearly reaches the halfway point. There’s a 17th game, which looks to certainly play an impact on the first round of the playoffs given the standings.

We’re still a ways from the postseason and Super Bowl LVI, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at championship odds for teams through seven weeks of the season. We’ll track the biggest movers in either direction while also hunting for potential value bets with these lines. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers: +900 (+1200 entering Week 8)

As long as Aaron Rodgers is under center, it doesn’t matter who is surrounding him offensively. The Packers went into Arizona without its top three receiver and knocked off the undefeated Cardinals in a statement. Even if they were aided by some late-game miscues, the Packers showed they could win on the road. Green Bay’s running game was on point, which will be important as the weather gets colder. Rodgers looks like he’s put the drama of the offseason behind him. It’s time to go get a championship.

Tennessee Titans: +1600 (+1800 entering Week 8)

The Titans have now won three straight games, knocking off the Bills, Chiefs and Colts in the process. That last win might not seem impressive, but Indianapolis has been playing well in recent weeks and tends to have Tennessee’s number. The Titans showed they could win when Derrick Henry has an off day, which happened Sunday. Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown are looking like a lethal connection. If Julio Jones can become more involved, this team could be the top seed in the AFC.

Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (+1400 entering Week 8)

The Cowboys just went to Minneapolis and won against a supposed playoff contender with a backup quarterback. This team has something special brewing, and the division looks all but locked up. Once Dak Prescott returns, the Cowboys will be as good as any other Super Bowl challenger. Dallas has some bad playoff memories, so that’s likely to factor a little bit in these odds.

The Rams continue to chug along nicely, demolishing the lesser opponents while putting together gritty performances against supposed contenders. The loss early in the season to Arizona was an eye opener, so you can bet Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have added some wrinkles for the next meeting between the two teams. The Cardinals had one of their worst performances of the season and still came an A.J. Green head turn away from winning. That’s the effect of Kyler Murray, who should be the league’s MVP.

The Browns might make some massive moves at the trade deadline, specifically surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. Baker Mayfield has not improved from his rookie season, which is a concern for the organization. There’s also a lot of injuries, making Cleveland a tough proposition for bettors. The Saints might have lost Jameis Winston for the season and even though their defense has shut down the Packers and Buccaneers, Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill aren’t going to cut it in clutch playoff game situations.

Here’s a look at the full list of Super Bowl 56 odds ahead of Week 9.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 9 Team Week 1 Week 8 Week 9 Team Week 1 Week 8 Week 9 Buffalo Bills +1000 +550 +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +600 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +800 +750 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1200 +900 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +900 +1000 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1400 +1000 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +1400 +1200 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1200 +1200 Tennessee Titans +3000 +1800 +1600 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +1800 +2000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +4000 +3500 Cleveland Browns +1600 +2500 +5000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +8000 +5000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +10000 +5000 New England Patriots +3500 +15000 +5000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500 +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +5000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +3500 +5000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +6500 Denver Broncos +4500 +15000 +10000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +10000 +10000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +20000 +20000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +20000 +20000 Washington +5000 +20000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +50000 Chicago Bears +6500 +20000 +50000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +25000 +50000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 +100000

