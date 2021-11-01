 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Week 10

There’s been plenty of drama in college football this season, but the top of the title board is still filled with brand names.

By Collin Sherwin
Travon Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with fans after defeating the Florida Gators 34-7 in a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

It’s been 41 years since the Georgia Bulldogs have won a national championship, but according to bettors they are the favorite to take home the trophy for winning the College Football Playoff in 2021.

The Dawgs (+110) have looked spectacular in most outings, sporting the No. 1 defense by most metrics in the country. And they might face the Alabama Crimson Tide (+280) twice: Once for the SEC Championship on December 4th, and again in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Despite an early-season loss to Oregon, Ohio State (+500) is the third-choice thanks to a recent run of strong play.

Undefeated Oklahoma (+1200) is fourth behind freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, and their slightly easier schedule might benefit them down the stretch. But OU hasn’t played in a national championship game since the 2008 season, and has yet to get past the semifinals in the CFP in four opportunities over the last six seasons. And speaking of easy schedules, the Cincinnati Bearcats (+3000) might still need some help to lock up a spot in the final four even if they are undefeated this season.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 1st from DraftKings Sportsbook:

CFP Title Odds 11/1

Team Odds
Team Odds
Georgia +110
Alabama +280
Ohio State +500
Oklahoma +1200
Cincinnati +3000
Michigan State +4000
Oregon +5000
Michigan +6000
Baylor +8000
Texas A&M +10000
Wake Forest +10000
Notre Dame +10000
Oklahoma State +13000
Auburn +15000
Pittsburgh +18000
Iowa +20000
Wisconsin +20000
Utah +25000
Ole Miss +30000
Minnesota +30000
UTSA +50000
Louisiana-Lafayette +50000
North Carolina State +50000
Kentucky +50000
Houston +80000
SMU +80000
Coastal Carolina +100000
San Diego State +100000
BYU +100000

