Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Week 10

It’s been 41 years since the Georgia Bulldogs have won a national championship, but according to bettors they are the favorite to take home the trophy for winning the College Football Playoff in 2021.

The Dawgs (+110) have looked spectacular in most outings, sporting the No. 1 defense by most metrics in the country. And they might face the Alabama Crimson Tide (+280) twice: Once for the SEC Championship on December 4th, and again in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Despite an early-season loss to Oregon, Ohio State (+500) is the third-choice thanks to a recent run of strong play.

Undefeated Oklahoma (+1200) is fourth behind freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, and their slightly easier schedule might benefit them down the stretch. But OU hasn’t played in a national championship game since the 2008 season, and has yet to get past the semifinals in the CFP in four opportunities over the last six seasons. And speaking of easy schedules, the Cincinnati Bearcats (+3000) might still need some help to lock up a spot in the final four even if they are undefeated this season.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 1st from DraftKings Sportsbook:

CFP Title Odds 11/1 Team Odds Team Odds Georgia +110 Alabama +280 Ohio State +500 Oklahoma +1200 Cincinnati +3000 Michigan State +4000 Oregon +5000 Michigan +6000 Baylor +8000 Texas A&M +10000 Wake Forest +10000 Notre Dame +10000 Oklahoma State +13000 Auburn +15000 Pittsburgh +18000 Iowa +20000 Wisconsin +20000 Utah +25000 Ole Miss +30000 Minnesota +30000 UTSA +50000 Louisiana-Lafayette +50000 North Carolina State +50000 Kentucky +50000 Houston +80000 SMU +80000 Coastal Carolina +100000 San Diego State +100000 BYU +100000

