What analysts think the College Football Playoff rankings will look like on Tuesday night

The first 2021 College Football Playoff rankings of from the 13-member selection committee don’t come out until Tuesday evening. But why not start the discussion about Who’s In and Who’s Out as soon as possible!
We figured we’d get ahead of the game and start to round up what some people think the committee will do with the first round of rankings. Keep in mind this is not what people think they should do, but what they think they will do.
And that’s especially relevant with every single person below adding Cincinnati to the mix, which is the first time we’ve seen a Group of Five team with a chance to play for an on-field national championship.
Andy Wittry, NCAA.com
1. Georgia
2. Michigan State
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Cincinnati
6. Oregon
Timothy Rapp, Bleacher Report
1. Georgia
2. Michigan State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Oklahoma
6. Oregon
1. Georgia
2. Michigan State
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Cincinnati
6. Oregon
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Cincinnati
5. Ohio State
6. Oregon
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com
1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Michigan State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com
1. Georgia
2. Michigan State
3. Oklahoma
4. Cincinnati
Collin Sherwin, DK Nation
1. Georgia
2. Michigan State
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Cincinnati
6. Ohio State
Nick Simon, DK Nation
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oklahoma
5. Cincinnati
6. Ohio State
Chinmay Vaidya: DK Nation
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Cincinnati
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma