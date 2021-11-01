What analysts think the College Football Playoff rankings will look like on Tuesday night

The first 2021 College Football Playoff rankings of from the 13-member selection committee don’t come out until Tuesday evening. But why not start the discussion about Who’s In and Who’s Out as soon as possible!

We figured we’d get ahead of the game and start to round up what some people think the committee will do with the first round of rankings. Keep in mind this is not what people think they should do, but what they think they will do.

And that’s especially relevant with every single person below adding Cincinnati to the mix, which is the first time we’ve seen a Group of Five team with a chance to play for an on-field national championship.

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com

1. Georgia

2. Michigan State

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Cincinnati

6. Oregon

Timothy Rapp, Bleacher Report

1. Georgia

2. Michigan State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma

6. Oregon

College Football News

1. Georgia

2. Michigan State

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Cincinnati

6. Oregon

FiveThirtyEight.com

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

5. Ohio State

6. Oregon

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Michigan State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com

1. Georgia

2. Michigan State

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

Collin Sherwin, DK Nation

1. Georgia

2. Michigan State

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Cincinnati

6. Ohio State

Nick Simon, DK Nation

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oklahoma

5. Cincinnati

6. Ohio State

Chinmay Vaidya: DK Nation

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Cincinnati

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma