Derrick Henry suffers potentially season-ending injury Sunday

Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that Titans RB Derrick Henry may have suffered a season-ending foot injury. Henry left the game briefly Sunday and was tended to by trainers before eventually reentering the game. He finished Week 8 with 28 carries, though put up his least efficient game of the season, totaling just 68 rushing yards for just 2.43 yards per attempt.

Henry is set to undergo an MRI Monday to confirm his diagnosis and potential timeline for his return. Through eight weeks, Henry was averaging 117 rushing yards and 1.3 touchdowns per game while also on a 16-game pace to see a career-high 40 targets. Henry has accounted for 43% of his team’s total touches on the season — an integral piece of the success the Titans (and many fantasy football teams) have found in 2021.

There’s no doubt that the Titans should look to make a trade to bolster their running back depth. Henry’s backups this year are fifth-year back Jeremy McNichols, who has seen just eight rush attempts on the year, and second-year RB Darrynton Evans, who was placed on season-ending IR last week with a knee injury.

Per Ian Rapoport, the suspected injury (a Jones fracture) would lead to approximately eight weeks recovery time — meaning that the star RB could potentially make his way back in time for a Titans playoff run come January if all goes well. The Titans currently sit atop the AFC South with a 6-2 record and have a three-game lead on the Colts.

We’ll post more as we continue to learn new information.