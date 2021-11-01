 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

T.Y. Hilton out for Thursday Night Football for Week 9 due to concussion

The Colts will once again be without their long time wide receiver.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton just can’t catch a break. His latest un-caught break is a concussion he suffered in Week 8 against the Titans. This injury will keep him out on the Thursday night game against the Jets, per Mike Wells. He missed the beginning of the season due to a neck injury and then last week due to a quad injury. He even spoke about contemplating retirement after his neck injury.

Hilton is still a strong deep threat, as shown from his limited time this season, but the injuries are piling up and if you need help during these by bye weeks, dropping Hilton in fantasy makes sense.

The Colts have started to rely on Michael Pittman as their No. 1 wide receiver and it has paid of, as Pittman has 45 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns this season. After Pittman, Zach Pascal and Nyheim Hines are next on the target list.

More From DraftKings Nation