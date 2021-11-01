Saints QB Jameis Winston out for season with torn ACL

Initial fears of a season-ending injury for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston have proved true, per Amie Just. Winston ended up tearing his ACL and damaging his MCL in an injury that will keep him out for at least the rest of this season.

Winston hadn’t been allowed to throw the ball all that much for the Saints, but he’d been playing well enough to help them to a 4-2 record. Winston had completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing 32 times for 166 yards and a touchdown.

His replacement could be Taysom Hill, who he battled with for the starting job in preseason. Hill has missed the last two games due to a concussion, but appears to be close to a return. Trevor Siemian took over for Winston in Week 8 and completed 16-of-29 passes (55%) for 159 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The “no interceptions” is the important part, as the Saints want to win with their defense, running game and short passing game.

The Saints could also look to make a trade or bring in someone like Cam Newton from off the street. Right now much might depend on where Hill is in the concussion protocol.