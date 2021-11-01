Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series is set to wrap up this weekend with the 2021 Cup Series Championship race. They’ll run the race at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 7th, where they’ll wave the green flag at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Cup Series Championship will air on NBC.

The final race of the Round of 8 ended in dramatic fashion as Alex Bowman took home the win, though he was unable to clinch a spot moving into the Championship. Bowman took the lead from fellow racer, Denny Hamlin, on Lap 494 after knocking Hamlin into the outside wall.

Now, we’ll move forward to the Cup Series Championship, where Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. are set to compete in the 312-lap race. Larson is the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +170 to win.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, opening odds

Kyle Larson +170

Chase Elliott +270

Denny Hamlin +320

Martin Truex Jr. +380

