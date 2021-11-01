NASCAR schedule for Championship weekend at the Phoenix Raceway

The 2021 NASCAR season will officially wrap this weekend, as the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series hold their championship races at the Phoenix Raceway. Each series will hold qualifying prior to their respective events, meaning we’ve got a jam-packed schedule of racing action.

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship race, the Lucas Oil 150, will hold qualifying on Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET followed by the actual race at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch both events on FS1 or live stream through the Bally Sports App or FOX.com/live. We’re still waiting on official odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Xfinity Series will hold their qualifying race Saturday at 5:35 p.m., which will air on TrackPass. To watch, you’ll need a subscription to the NBC Sports service, which is available for $4.99 per month. The Xfinity Series Championship will run Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, which will air on NBC Sports Network or online at NBCSports.com/live.

Finally, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship events kick off with qualifying on Saturday evening, set to air on Track Pass at 7:00 p.m. ET, just prior to the Xfinity Series Championship. The Cup Series Championship race will be held on Sunday, November 7th, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will air on NBC, available to watch via livestream on NBC.com/live or on the NBC App. Kyle Larson is favored to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds at +170 to take home the prize.

All times below are ET.

Friday, November 5th

5:05 p.m. ET — NASCAR Truck Series qualifying — Watch on FS1, FOX.com/live

8:00 p.m. ET — Lucas Oil 150, NASCAR Truck Series Championship — Watch on FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, November 6th

12 p.m. ET — ARCA Menards Series Qualifying — Not available to watch

3:00 p.m. ET — ARCA Menards Series race, Arizona Lottery 100 — Watch on TrackPass

5:35 p.m. ET — NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying — Watch on TrackPass

7:00 p.m. ET — NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying — Watch on TrackPass

8:30 p.m. ET — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, November 7th

3:00 p.m. ET — NASCAR Cup Series Championship — NBC, NBC.com/live