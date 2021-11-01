Taysom Hill worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after Jameis Winston injury in Week 8

With the news that New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is done for the season with an ACL tear, the Saints will be looking for a starting quarterback. At this point, the odds on favorite is Taysom Hill, who is progressing through the concussion protocol, which held him out the last two weeks.

The Saints don’t have many options on the team, as journeyman Trevor Siemian lead the way after Winston went down in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

Saints QB Taysom Hill: Week 9 waiver wire

The 4 games Taysom Hill started at QB last year:

Week 11 vs ATL: 24.2 FP – QB3

Week 12 at DEN*: 17.5 FP – QB13

Week 13 at ATL: 23.6 FP – QB8

Week 14 at PHI: 18.9 FP – QB11.

* = game where WR Kendall Hinton started at QB for DEN. Weird game. Taysom Hill is a priority waiver add. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 1, 2021

Hill is worth grabbing off your waiver wire, as his ability to run and score touchdowns with his legs makes him a strong fantasy player even when he’s not passing for many fantasy points. You can check out ESPN’s Matthew Berry’s tweet above. It’s a small sample size, but in Sean Payton’s offense, I expect him to continue putting up good numbers. He could end up splitting time with Siemian, but his consistency as a fantasy quarterback is worth taking that risk if you are in need.