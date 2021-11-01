 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Taysom Hill worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after Jameis Winston injury in Week 8

The Saints will need someone to step up at the quarterback position.

By Chet Gresham
Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints during pregame against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

With the news that New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is done for the season with an ACL tear, the Saints will be looking for a starting quarterback. At this point, the odds on favorite is Taysom Hill, who is progressing through the concussion protocol, which held him out the last two weeks.

The Saints don’t have many options on the team, as journeyman Trevor Siemian lead the way after Winston went down in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

Saints QB Taysom Hill: Week 9 waiver wire

Hill is worth grabbing off your waiver wire, as his ability to run and score touchdowns with his legs makes him a strong fantasy player even when he’s not passing for many fantasy points. You can check out ESPN’s Matthew Berry’s tweet above. It’s a small sample size, but in Sean Payton’s offense, I expect him to continue putting up good numbers. He could end up splitting time with Siemian, but his consistency as a fantasy quarterback is worth taking that risk if you are in need.

