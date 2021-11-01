 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Kevin Love to miss several games after being placed in health and safety protocols

Cavaliers PF won’t play and is out indefinitely due to Covid-19 protocols.

By Benjamin Zweiman
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends on Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a game at the STAPLES Center on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers PF Kevin Love is expected to miss several games after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols due to Covid-19, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Cavaliers (3-4) are off to a pretty strong start to the season, though it isn’t exactly because of Love. The team has a loaded front court featuring C Jarrett Allen, PF Lauri Markkanen and rookie Evan Mobley, so that has made Love’s role decrease to a bench reserve. Still, the veteran provides value as a stretch-4 with the second unit and that depth will be missed for several games.

Love likely wasn’t on your fantasy basketball team. If he was, you’re going to have to search for a waiver wire add to replace him as a reserve. Markkanen is only owned in around 50 percent of most standard fantasy basketball leagues. He’s played well so far this season and should pick up some more minutes and run with Love sidelined. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Carmelo Anthony are a few other options that make some sense.

