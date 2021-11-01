Why Peyton and Eli Manning are announcing Monday Night Football and who will be Week 8 guests

The Week 8 slate in the NFL will come to a close on Monday when the New York Giants travel to the raucous venue that is Arrowhead Stadium to meet the Kansas City Chiefs. Once again, viewers of the Monday Night Football broadcast at home will get an opportunity to both laugh and learn through another edition of the ManningCast.

Officially titled Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, the alternate broadcast of the Monday night game returned last week after a three-week hiatus and the brotherly duo of Peyton and Eli Manning will once again provide their insight during tonight’s game. The ManningCast will air on ESPN2 at 8:13 p.m. ET while the traditional MNF broadcast will begin two minutes later at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

As always, a mix of guests will join the Manning brothers, headlined by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and comedian Jon Stewart.

ESPN2 tonight at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET. pic.twitter.com/POaNA8hqZ3 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 1, 2021

The ManningCast has been widely praised this season and has been heralded as one of the best additions to the MNF megacast ESPN has done in years. Peyton and Eli have been able to capture the aesthetic of two brothers cracking beers and watching the game with their friends while also providing the in-depth insight of two multi-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

This particular edition will be interesting considering that it’s Eli broadcasting a game featuring his former team. We’ll see what analysis, jokes, and perhaps surprise guests he and Peyton will have in store for this one.