Titans sign Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry injury

The Tennessee Titans are going to sign free agent Adrian Peterson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Titans learned they would be without the engine to their big fancy NFL car will miss a big chunk of time due to a broken foot and Peterson was their first call.

Peterson is 36-years old and is coming off a stint with the Detroit Lions where he averaged 3.9 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns on 156 attempts. Peterson isn’t close to the player he once was, but is still solid enough to get you some short yardage and pick up the pass rush.

The Titans seem to want a back to take and give some of that punishment that Derrick Henry was so good at, while maybe saving Jeremy McNichols for more passing downs. Or maybe they are still planning on bringing in more backs or even trading for one before the deadline. But in the end, Peterson isn’t a player you’ll likely get much production out of in fantasy save a few goal line touchdowns here and there.