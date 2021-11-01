Allen Lazard activated from COVID-19 list for Week 9

The Green bay Packers are getting healthier at the wide receiver position, as Allen Lazard has been cleared from the COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Lazard was coming off his best game of the season when he was ruled a close contact and had to miss the Packers Week 8 matchup with the Cardinals.

With no receivers truly stepping up behind Davante Adams, Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have shown signs of being No. 2 receivers, but consistency remains out of reach. With tight end Robert Tonyan out for the year, the target pie gets a little narrower.

There’s a chance that Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling will all be able to go this week against the Chiefs. If so, all three should have fantasy value in a great matchup. We are still waiting on Adams to be cleared from COVID-19, but there is still plenty of time for that happen.