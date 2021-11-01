Corey Davis doesn’t practice Monday, but has a chance to play on TNF Week 9

The New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head on Thursday Night Football this week. The Jets hope to get their No. 1 receiver, Corey Davis, back for this matchup, but he was unable to practice on Monday due to a hip injury that kept him out in Week 8.

Saleh said that Corey Davis (hip) and George Fant (ankle) both have a chance of playing on Thursday. He's not ready to rule them out. #Jets — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 1, 2021

Head coach Robert Saleh hasn’t ruled Davis out for this Thursday, so there is still a chance he’ll be able to go. The Jets wide receivers will either have Mike White or Joe Flacco throwing them ball and after upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals, we expect to see White get another shot after a strong game.

The running backs have seen a bunch of targets with White in there, as he’s played it safe with shorter passes for the most part. But that didn’t keep him from hitting 400 yards in his first start. If he can get Davis back and continue to play well, he should be able to hold off Flacco until Zach Wilson returns.