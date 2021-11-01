Russell Wilson gets pin out, eligible to return from IR in Week 10 vs. Packers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appears to be on track to make his return to the field from injury soon. The seven-time Pro Bowler tweeted on Monday that the pin has been removed from his surgically repaired middle finger on his throwing hand.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

He will be eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 10 when the Seahawks come off their bye to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Wilson initially injured his finger in the team’s 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, the result of him accidentally slamming his hand against the helmet of defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He had surgery shortly afterwards and has been out of commission since. Veteran QB Geno Smith has been the active starter in Seattle since, successfully leading the team to a 2-1 record during that span.

The team currently sits last in the NFC West at 3-5, so the return of Wilson and potentially running back Chris Carson from injured reserve for the home stretch will be a much-needed relief for Seahawks fans.