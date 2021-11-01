Kyler Murray day-to-day with ankle injury for Week 9

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hurt his ankle toward the end of their Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He said after the game it was fine, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury is going to makes sure he’s 100 percent before throwing him back out there, per Darren Urban.

Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray is progressing with ankle but situation is day to day. Won't guess what it'll look like later in week.



Said he won't put Murray in bad situation by playing if he can't. Reiterated Colt McCoy would be prepared if he needs to play. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 1, 2021

Murray and the Cardinals travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 17-10 back in Week 5, although San Francisco did a strong job containing Murray throughout the game. He threw for 239 yards and a touchdown but only managed one yard on seven carries. The Cardinals did enough, but this will be a gameplan to watch if Murray is limited in any way.

Colt McCoy is Murray’s backup and has extensive starting experience, particularly coming off the bench to replace an injured player.