Dak Prescott to practice on Thursday, puts him on track to play in Week 9

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated to reporters on Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott will be ready to practice on Thursday, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. This would pave the way for him to start in Sunday’s Week 9 home showdown against the Denver Broncos.

Prescott sat out of the team’s 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday with a calf injury. Coming off a bye, the franchise QB for Dallas was declared a game-time decision heading into the weekend and it was determined just before kickoff that backup Cooper Rush would get the nod while he sat out. Rush went 24-40 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the victory.

Fantasy football implications

A healthy Prescott raises all tides, not just for the Cowboys chances of keeping pace near the top of the NFC, but for fantasy managers starting any one of the team’s plethora of weapons in their lineups. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns while also leading the NFL in completion percentage at 73.1%.