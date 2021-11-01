Tobias Harris expected to miss several games [UPDATE]

Philadelphia 76ers SF Tobias Harris has been ruled out for Monday’s game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers after being placed in health and safety protocols, the team announced before tip-off. Furkan Korkmaz will start in place of Harris. The Sixers are already without C Joel Embiid, who was ruled out to rest.

Update — Harris is expected to miss several games while in health and safety protocols. That should rule Harris out for at least the next three games counting tonight. That would mean he’ll miss the back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday vs. the Bulls and Pistons. If Harris is forced to quarantine for 10 days, that could mean he’s out until at least next week against the Bucks on Tuesday.

If the books are wise, the line is already down and you won’t be able to snag any player props before this news. If you were able to get on the Trail Blazers, good on you. Portland has struggled a bit to open the season at 3-3 and were in need a big win tonight. Damian Lillard is in a bounce-back spot. He’s started off the season slow, averaging only 18.3 points per game while shooting 35 percent from the floor and 23 from downtown.

On the Sixers side, they’ve got a boatload of value plays in DFS. Expect Tyrese Maxey ($5,600) and Seth Curry ($5,200) to handle most of the scoring. Andre Drummond ($4,400) was already going to be super chalk with Embiid out and his ownership may go up as a result of Harris also being out. Even Korkmaz ($3,500) and Shake Milton ($3,600) should return good value at those price points. The only real snag is if the Blazers blow out the Sixers. The books opened the line back up at Blazers -2, so they still believe this game will be close.

So onto the lines. This feels like a trap. Portland should have no issue winning by more than 2 points. This game could easily be a massive blowout like I alluded to above. Still, we’ve seen teams have big names out of the lineup and still manage to rally and win. Even so, you’ve got to go with the Blazers in this one. It feels like a get-right spot for Dame and he should have a big game. The over feels like the move at 219.5. Portland should have no issue scoring and the Sixers have players who can step up and shoot.