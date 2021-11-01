Elijah Mitchell to be limited in practice in Week 9

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be limited in practice this week, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. The breakout rookie running back is dealing with a rib injury, so the Niners are going to play it safe ahead of NFC West showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mitchell has really turned it up in back-to-back weeks for San Francisco. He broke off 107 yards off 18 carries and a touchdown in their 30-18 loss to the Colts in Week 7 before running for 137 yards on 18 touches and a touchdown in the 33-22 victory over the Bears on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Mitchell will be limited in practice this week and we’ll find out his status for the actually game around Friday. As of now, it’d be safe to assume that he’ll be ready to go and will not see a decrease in touches just because of his injury. Fantasy managers should count on him playing but should also keep tabs on him just in case.