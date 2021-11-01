 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Mexican Grand Prix

The usual duo is at the top of the odds board headed into Mexico City.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 and Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) McLaren F1 Team MCL34 Renault battle for position at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

The Mexican Grand Prix returns this year after a one-year COVID-19 absence. The Formula One race was canceled last year during the pandemic, but the green flag will drop Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. The race will air on ABC.

Max Verstappen enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -175 and in news that will surprise nobody, he is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +200. Sergio Perez shows up next at +1400, followed by Charles Leclerc (+1800) and Valtteri Bottas (+2200).

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon with the hour-long process starting at 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS. Verstappen is the favorite to have the fastest time, installed at -165. Hamilton follows at +215.

2021 Mexican Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Max Verstappen -175
Lewis Hamilton +200
Sergio Perez +1400
Valtteri Bottas +1600
Lando Norris +4000
Charles Leclerc +4000
Daniel Ricciardo +6500
Carlos Sainz +6500
George Russell +10000
Pierre Gasly +13000
Sebastian Vettel +25000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Esteban Ocon +25000
Lance Stroll +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +30000
Nicholas Latifi +50000
Nikita Mazepin +50000
Antonio Giovinazzi +50000
Kimi Raikkonen +50000
Mick Schumacher +50000

