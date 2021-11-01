F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Mexican Grand Prix

The Mexican Grand Prix returns this year after a one-year COVID-19 absence. The Formula One race was canceled last year during the pandemic, but the green flag will drop Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. The race will air on ABC.

Max Verstappen enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -175 and in news that will surprise nobody, he is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +200. Sergio Perez shows up next at +1400, followed by Charles Leclerc (+1800) and Valtteri Bottas (+2200).

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon with the hour-long process starting at 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS. Verstappen is the favorite to have the fastest time, installed at -165. Hamilton follows at +215.

2021 Mexican Grand Prix odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Max Verstappen -175 Lewis Hamilton +200 Sergio Perez +1400 Valtteri Bottas +1600 Lando Norris +4000 Charles Leclerc +4000 Daniel Ricciardo +6500 Carlos Sainz +6500 George Russell +10000 Pierre Gasly +13000 Sebastian Vettel +25000 Fernando Alonso +25000 Esteban Ocon +25000 Lance Stroll +30000 Yuki Tsunoda +30000 Nicholas Latifi +50000 Nikita Mazepin +50000 Antonio Giovinazzi +50000 Kimi Raikkonen +50000 Mick Schumacher +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.