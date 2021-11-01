F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Mexican Grand Prix

The Mexican Grand Prix returns this year after a one-year COVID-19 absence. The Formula One race was canceled last year during the pandemic, but the green flag will drop Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. The race will air on ABC.
Max Verstappen enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -175 and in news that will surprise nobody, he is followed by Lewis Hamilton at +200. Sergio Perez shows up next at +1400, followed by Charles Leclerc (+1800) and Valtteri Bottas (+2200).
Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon with the hour-long process starting at 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS. Verstappen is the favorite to have the fastest time, installed at -165. Hamilton follows at +215.
2021 Mexican Grand Prix odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Max Verstappen
|-175
|Lewis Hamilton
|+200
|Sergio Perez
|+1400
|Valtteri Bottas
|+1600
|Lando Norris
|+4000
|Charles Leclerc
|+4000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+6500
|Carlos Sainz
|+6500
|George Russell
|+10000
|Pierre Gasly
|+13000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+25000
|Fernando Alonso
|+25000
|Esteban Ocon
|+25000
|Lance Stroll
|+30000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+30000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+50000
|Nikita Mazepin
|+50000
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|+50000
|Kimi Raikkonen
|+50000
|Mick Schumacher
|+50000
