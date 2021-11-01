Chiefs RB Derrick Gore out-touching Darrel Williams on MNF Week 8

If you are wondering who in the heck Derrick Gore is, you’re not alone. And if you are starting Darrel Williams in fantasy football this week, you are really wondering what iin the world is happening. So far, Gore has 9 rushing attempts for 48 yards and a touchdown, while Williams has four rushing attempts for 10 yards and two receptions for 14 yards. The biggest news might be that Gore got the touch near the goal-line, which helped him to his touchdown.

Kansas City HB snap count after 5 drives #NYGvsKC



Darrel Williams 17

Derrick Gore 12

Jerick McKinnon 8 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) November 2, 2021

At this point this situation looks a little ugly for Williams backers and makes Gore a possible waiver wire pickup, but let’s see how things go the rest of the way before getting too crazy.

Williams is still leading the team in snaps and probably could end up seeing the most touches by the end of the game and putting up good fantasy numbers, but right now the guy who isn’t related to Frank Gore, is stealing some of Williams’ thunder.