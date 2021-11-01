Who is Derrick Gore? Is he related to Frank Gore? Should I claim him off the waiver wire?

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a 14-7 lead on the New York Giants on a three-yard touchdown run by running back Derrick Gore. The Chiefs running back hit the edge and scored with ease in Week 8.

So, who exactly is Derrick Gore and why is he getting snaps over Darrel Williams? Frankly, your guess is as good as mine. Williams was believed to be the Chiefs’ starter after Clyde Edwards-Helaire got hurt, but now we see Gore getting a big day. He has nine carries for 48 yards and the score while Williams has four carries for ten yards and 14 receiving yards on two receptions.

Edwards-Helaire could get back at some point, but for now, the running back situation is a question. The team signed Gore to the practice squad when they placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, and now Gore is getting some significant work. Gore spent his college years across three schools. After a year at a prep school, he attended Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He then got a walk-on opportunity at Alabama and after two years with the Crimson Tide, he transferred to Louisiana-Monroe.

Is his work on Monday Night Football enough to justify claiming him off the fantasy football waiver wire heading into Week 9? If you just lost Derrick Henry to his potentially season-ending injury, Gore might be worth a look if you can’t grab Jeremy McNichols or Boston Scott. His upside is probably less, but the running back pickings are growing slimmer.

And one last note. I’m sure some folks are wondering if Derrick Gore is related to Frank Gore. It appears he is not, but I suppose if he is a cousin, we’ll find out sooner than later now that he is on everybody’s radar in primetime.