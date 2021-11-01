D’Angelo Russell ruled out for second half after injuring ankle vs. Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves G D’Angelo Russell will not return in the second half of Monday’s game vs. the Orlando Magic after suffering an ankle sprain. He’s not out there to start the second half, replaced by Jordan McLaughlin in the starting five to start things off. D’Lo has a sprain and will not return with the team up on the Magic. The Timberwolves have played well and will just have to lean on their other two stars: Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

This should be a pretty easy time for the T-Wolves down the stretch against Orlando. We’ll see how serious of an ankle sprain it is. Russell could be back in a game or two or miss extended time if it’s considered bad. Minnesota has the players to step up in place of D’Lo. Edwards and KAT each have over 15 points in the third quarter against the Magic.

Malik Beasley is getting more run off the bench and was one of the team’s leading scorers last season before being suspended. McLaughlin has also played well and will get some more playing time in the back court if Russell misses time.