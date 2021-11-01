 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sterling Shepard OUT with quad injury vs. Chiefs on MNF

Giants WR OUT with quad injury on MNF

By Chet Gresham Updated
New England Patriots cornerback Mike Jackson (35) makes a tackles on New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) during the second quarte at MetLife Stadium.&nbsp; Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Sterling Shepard is out with a quad injury.

UPDATE: Shepard isn’t getting looked at by trainers, but is trying to work something out with his leg. We’ll see if he can return in the second half.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard went down with an apparent leg injury late in the second quarter. He’s been dealing with hamstring injuries, but at this point we don’t know what his injury is, but he appeared to be in a lot of pain. He was able to limp to the sidelines.

More From DraftKings Nation