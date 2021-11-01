Sterling Shepard OUT with quad injury vs. Chiefs on MNF

UPDATE: Sterling Shepard is out with a quad injury.

Judge told Lisa Salters Shepard is done for the game with a quad injury. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 2, 2021

UPDATE: Shepard isn’t getting looked at by trainers, but is trying to work something out with his leg. We’ll see if he can return in the second half.

Now Sterling Shepard is trying some stop/starts. Looks like it's his left thigh/hamstring that might be bothering him based on where his hands keep going. #Giants https://t.co/wQtDzlZ1B0 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 2, 2021

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard went down with an apparent leg injury late in the second quarter. He’s been dealing with hamstring injuries, but at this point we don’t know what his injury is, but he appeared to be in a lot of pain. He was able to limp to the sidelines.