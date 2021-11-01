 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch Peyton Manning absolutely house a piece of chicken

I gotta admit, I’m impressed.

By David Fucillo
Peyton Manning looks on during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

I have to admit, I’m impressed with how well Peyton Manning does in getting this piece of chicken down. Given the quick turnaround in the episode, I can’t blame him. But he also has to know he’s always on camera with ManningCast!

It’s been a fun episode so far. Jon Stewart and Michael Strahan were the two guests in the first half, and it was interesting seeing them come at this game from a fan’s perspective. Stewart spent much of his segment dumping on the team but doing a little dance to celebrate when Daniel Jones found Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown.

Strahan and Eli Manning spent most of their segment talking up the team and discussing the Super Bowl. It was predictable discussion, but it was enjoyable seeing them enjoying Giants-Chiefs more as fans than players.

