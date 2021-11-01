Watch Peyton Manning absolutely house a piece of chicken

I have to admit, I’m impressed with how well Peyton Manning does in getting this piece of chicken down. Given the quick turnaround in the episode, I can’t blame him. But he also has to know he’s always on camera with ManningCast!

It’s been a fun episode so far. Jon Stewart and Michael Strahan were the two guests in the first half, and it was interesting seeing them come at this game from a fan’s perspective. Stewart spent much of his segment dumping on the team but doing a little dance to celebrate when Daniel Jones found Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown.

Strahan and Eli Manning spent most of their segment talking up the team and discussing the Super Bowl. It was predictable discussion, but it was enjoyable seeing them enjoying Giants-Chiefs more as fans than players.