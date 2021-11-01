 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kadarius Toney returns to game in Week 8

By Chet Gresham Updated
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field before the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

UPDATE: Toney has returned to the game in the fourth quarter with seven minutes remaining in a 17-17 game.

UPDATE: Toney ran back to the sidelines and appears ready to return.

UPDATE: Toney’s injury appears to be to his thumb and he is officially questionable to return.

The New York Giants wide receivers appear to be cursed, as Kadarius Toney is now injured. He apparently hurt his wrist or hand and is heading to the locker room to be examined. He is already considered questionable to return.

More From DraftKings Nation