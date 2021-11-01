Kadarius Toney returns to game in Week 8

UPDATE: Toney has returned to the game in the fourth quarter with seven minutes remaining in a 17-17 game.

UPDATE: Toney ran back to the sidelines and appears ready to return.

Kadarius Toney ran out of the locker room and to the sideline just now. Eager to come back. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 2, 2021

UPDATE: Toney’s injury appears to be to his thumb and he is officially questionable to return.

The New York Giants wide receivers appear to be cursed, as Kadarius Toney is now injured. He apparently hurt his wrist or hand and is heading to the locker room to be examined. He is already considered questionable to return.