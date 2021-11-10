Who is Alvin Kamara’s backup for fantasy football?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was unable to practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, per Nick Underhill. Underhill says that the injury is day-to-day, but that there is a chance Kamara won’t be able to go in Week 10 against the Titans.

If Kamara can’t play, his direct backup is currently Mark Ingram, who the team traded for a few weeks ago after Tony Jones Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. The only other backs to see time of late are Ty Montgomery and Alex Armah. The team did try out Kerryon Johnson, Rodney Smith and Josh Adams on Tuesday, but they haven’t signed anyone just yet.

Ingram would be the lead, but Montgomery could end up seeing time as the receiving back. Montgomery has been injured, but returned to practice on Wednesday. But for fantasy football, Ingram is the back to hold onto or grab in case Kamara is out this week.