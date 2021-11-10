 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 10 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) looks across the line at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half at State Farm Stadium.&nbsp; Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 was a bad one for offenses, but D/STs were fruitful. I always enjoy taking a look at which quarterbacks were picked on the most by D/STs and the quarterback who took the brunt this week was Sam Darnold. He is hurting, but he’s also been bad for a while now. Keep playing whoever is against the Panthers.

After Darnold, Joe Burrow, Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen all helped the D/STs they were facing to big fantasy points.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.

Streaming options

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dolphins

This Thursday night matchup will pit the Ravens against either Jacoby Brissett or Tua Tagovailoa. I like the matchup either way, but Brissett would be the preference. The Ravens haven’t been the defense we come to expect, but they still have the offense to get their opponent’s into pass-first mode, which means more turnover possibilities.

Tennessee Titans vs. Saints

The Titans defense looked great against the strong Rams offense last week and the Saints are hurting across the board. Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill aren’t going to scare anyone and now it looks like Alvin Kamara might be hurting.

D/ST rankings for Week 10

Rk Name Opp
1 Arizona Cardinals vs CAR
2 Buffalo Bills @ NYJ
3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs DET
4 Indianapolis Colts vs JAC
5 Dallas Cowboys vs ATL
6 Los Angeles Rams @ SF
7 Denver Broncos vs PHI
8 New England Patriots vs CLE
9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ WAS
10 New Orleans Saints @ TEN
11 Cleveland Browns @ NE
12 Baltimore Ravens @ MIA
13 Los Angeles Chargers vs MIN
14 Carolina Panthers @ ARI
15 Green Bay Packers vs SEA
16 Tennessee Titans vs NO
17 Philadelphia Eagles @ DEN
18 Las Vegas Raiders vs KC
19 Kansas City Chiefs @ LV
20 San Francisco 49ers vs LAR
21 Minnesota Vikings @ LAC
22 Detroit Lions @ PIT
23 Atlanta Falcons @ DAL
24 New York Jets vs BUF
25 Jacksonville Jaguars @ IND
26 Miami Dolphins vs BAL
27 Seattle Seahawks @ GB
28 Washington Football Team vs TB

