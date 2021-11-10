D/ST rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 9 was a bad one for offenses, but D/STs were fruitful. I always enjoy taking a look at which quarterbacks were picked on the most by D/STs and the quarterback who took the brunt this week was Sam Darnold. He is hurting, but he’s also been bad for a while now. Keep playing whoever is against the Panthers.

After Darnold, Joe Burrow, Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen all helped the D/STs they were facing to big fantasy points.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.

Streaming options

This Thursday night matchup will pit the Ravens against either Jacoby Brissett or Tua Tagovailoa. I like the matchup either way, but Brissett would be the preference. The Ravens haven’t been the defense we come to expect, but they still have the offense to get their opponent’s into pass-first mode, which means more turnover possibilities.

Tennessee Titans vs. Saints

The Titans defense looked great against the strong Rams offense last week and the Saints are hurting across the board. Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill aren’t going to scare anyone and now it looks like Alvin Kamara might be hurting.