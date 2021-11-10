 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 10 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 31-17. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Fantasy managers who drafted the early elite tight end finished Week 9 happily. George Kittle made a splash in his return from IR with 17 fantasy points, while Travis Kelce and Darren Waller both also finished top-five... behind the TE1 on the week, that is — Pat Freiermuth. Who’d have thought that we’d be ranking two rookie tight ends in our top-7 for Week 10? If you thought we would be, you’re lying.

Injury news

The Washington Football Team had its bye in Week 9 which gave TE Logan Thomas an extra week of recovery from his hamstring injury. Ron Rivera hasn’t committed to activating Thomas this week but does note that he should practice, so keep an eye on his status throughout the week.

Jonnu Smith has been managing a shoulder injury that forced his exit from Week 9’s contest against the Panthers. It’s been nagging him, so if he should finally sit to rest that shoulder, Henry (who leads all NFL TEs in red-zone and end-zone targets since Week 6) has some definite upside.

Noah Fant missed Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. Reports on Tuesday said that Fant was close to nearing a return to practice, a sign that he’s trending in the right direction for Week 10.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye. There aren’t any “must-starts” that fantasy managers will need to worry about. Some streamers will have the week off, however, including CJ Uzomah, Cole Kmet, and Evan Engram.

Week 10 TE Streamers

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

We’re going back to the Week 9 streamer well for this one. In an opportune matchup last week with the Ravens, Conklin managed a decent day with 5 catches for 45 receiving yards. In the last four weeks, Conklin has ranked as the TE13 in full-PPR formats, averaging 6.3 targets per game and converting that to 13 catches for 173 receiving yards. Though he’s had a steady floor as of late, his ceiling has been capped by his lack of touchdown scoring. The hope is that we might see him score this week against the Chargers secondary to help raise the ceiling. The Chargers have allowed five receiving scores to opposing TEs so far this season — tied for the third-most among NFL offenses.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 10

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ LV
2 Darren Waller LV vs KC
3 George Kittle SF vs LAR
4 Mark Andrews BAL @ MIA
5 Kyle Pitts ATL @ DAL
6 Mike Gesicki MIA vs BAL
7 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs DET
8 T.J. Hockenson DET @ PIT
9 Dallas Goedert PHI @ DEN
10 Dalton Schultz DAL vs ATL
11 Hunter Henry NE vs CLE
12 Tyler Higbee LAR @ SF
13 Noah Fant DEN vs PHI
14 Zach Ertz ARI vs CAR
15 Dan Arnold JAC @ IND
16 Tyler Conklin MIN @ LAC
17 Rob Gronkowski TB @ WAS
18 Jared Cook LAC vs MIN
19 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs JAC
20 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs MIN
21 Adam Trautman NO @ TEN
22 O.J. Howard TB @ WAS
23 Gerald Everett SEA @ GB
24 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs PHI
25 Jonnu Smith NE vs CLE
26 David Njoku CLE @ NE
27 Austin Hooper CLE @ NE
28 Tommy Sweeney BUF @ NYJ
29 Hayden Hurst ATL @ DAL
30 Jack Doyle IND vs JAC
31 Anthony Firkser TEN vs NO
32 Tommy Tremble CAR @ ARI
33 Foster Moreau LV vs KC
34 Marcedes Lewis GB vs SEA
35 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs BUF
36 Eric Ebron PIT vs DET
37 Cameron Brate TB @ WAS
38 Logan Thomas WAS vs TB
39 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs TB
40 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ LAC

