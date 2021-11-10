Tight end PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Fantasy managers who drafted the early elite tight end finished Week 9 happily. George Kittle made a splash in his return from IR with 17 fantasy points, while Travis Kelce and Darren Waller both also finished top-five... behind the TE1 on the week, that is — Pat Freiermuth. Who’d have thought that we’d be ranking two rookie tight ends in our top-7 for Week 10? If you thought we would be, you’re lying.

Injury news

The Washington Football Team had its bye in Week 9 which gave TE Logan Thomas an extra week of recovery from his hamstring injury. Ron Rivera hasn’t committed to activating Thomas this week but does note that he should practice, so keep an eye on his status throughout the week.

Jonnu Smith has been managing a shoulder injury that forced his exit from Week 9’s contest against the Panthers. It’s been nagging him, so if he should finally sit to rest that shoulder, Henry (who leads all NFL TEs in red-zone and end-zone targets since Week 6) has some definite upside.

Noah Fant missed Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. Reports on Tuesday said that Fant was close to nearing a return to practice, a sign that he’s trending in the right direction for Week 10.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye. There aren’t any “must-starts” that fantasy managers will need to worry about. Some streamers will have the week off, however, including CJ Uzomah, Cole Kmet, and Evan Engram.

Week 10 TE Streamers

We’re going back to the Week 9 streamer well for this one. In an opportune matchup last week with the Ravens, Conklin managed a decent day with 5 catches for 45 receiving yards. In the last four weeks, Conklin has ranked as the TE13 in full-PPR formats, averaging 6.3 targets per game and converting that to 13 catches for 173 receiving yards. Though he’s had a steady floor as of late, his ceiling has been capped by his lack of touchdown scoring. The hope is that we might see him score this week against the Chargers secondary to help raise the ceiling. The Chargers have allowed five receiving scores to opposing TEs so far this season — tied for the third-most among NFL offenses.