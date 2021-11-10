Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

I always enjoy checking out the non-PPR tight end leaders from the previous week because there is always something odd to contemplate. This week we saw George Kittle and Travis Kelce at 1 and 2 on the list, which feels like old times, but the next two are both Chargers tight ends and neither is the starter Jared Cook. Cook himself, he ranks 11th. So, I guess you just need to play Chargers tight ends in fantasy and you’re good to go.

Injury news

Noah Fant, Broncos — Fant is close to returning from the COVID-19 list and should be back for Week 10.

Logan Thomas, Washington — Thomas has a chance to return from I.R. and play this week. If so, Ricky Seals-Jones goes back to the the fantasy free agency pool.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers — Gronk is dealing with a back injury and is uncertain for this week.

Jonnu Smith, Patriots — Smith hurt his shoulder in Week 9 and couldn’t return to the game. If he can’t play this week, Hunter Henry gets a boost.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.