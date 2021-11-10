 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 10 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

I always enjoy checking out the non-PPR tight end leaders from the previous week because there is always something odd to contemplate. This week we saw George Kittle and Travis Kelce at 1 and 2 on the list, which feels like old times, but the next two are both Chargers tight ends and neither is the starter Jared Cook. Cook himself, he ranks 11th. So, I guess you just need to play Chargers tight ends in fantasy and you’re good to go.

Injury news

Noah Fant, Broncos — Fant is close to returning from the COVID-19 list and should be back for Week 10.

Logan Thomas, Washington — Thomas has a chance to return from I.R. and play this week. If so, Ricky Seals-Jones goes back to the the fantasy free agency pool.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers — Gronk is dealing with a back injury and is uncertain for this week.

Jonnu Smith, Patriots — Smith hurt his shoulder in Week 9 and couldn’t return to the game. If he can’t play this week, Hunter Henry gets a boost.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 10

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ LV
2 Darren Waller LV vs KC
3 George Kittle SF vs LAR
4 Mark Andrews BAL @ MIA
5 Mike Gesicki MIA vs BAL
6 Kyle Pitts ATL @ DAL
7 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs DET
8 Dalton Schultz DAL vs ATL
9 T.J. Hockenson DET @ PIT
10 Dallas Goedert PHI @ DEN
11 Hunter Henry NE vs CLE
12 Tyler Higbee LAR @ SF
13 Noah Fant DEN vs PHI
14 Dan Arnold JAC @ IND
15 Jared Cook LAC vs MIN
16 Zach Ertz ARI vs CAR
17 Rob Gronkowski TB @ WAS
18 Tyler Conklin MIN @ LAC
19 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs JAC
20 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs MIN
21 Adam Trautman NO @ TEN
22 O.J. Howard TB @ WAS
23 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs PHI
24 David Njoku CLE @ NE
25 Jonnu Smith NE vs CLE
26 Gerald Everett SEA @ GB
27 Austin Hooper CLE @ NE
28 Tommy Sweeney BUF @ NYJ
29 Hayden Hurst ATL @ DAL
30 Jack Doyle IND vs JAC
31 Anthony Firkser TEN vs NO
32 Foster Moreau LV vs KC
33 Marcedes Lewis GB vs SEA
34 Cameron Brate TB @ WAS
35 Tommy Tremble CAR @ ARI
36 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs BUF
37 Eric Ebron PIT vs DET
38 Logan Thomas WAS vs TB
39 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ LAC
40 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs TB

