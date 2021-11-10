Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

I always enjoy checking out the non-PPR tight end leaders from the previous week because there is always something odd to contemplate. This week we saw George Kittle and Travis Kelce at 1 and 2 on the list, which feels like old times, but the next two are both Chargers tight ends and neither is the starter Jared Cook. Cook himself, he ranks 11th. So, I guess you just need to play Chargers tight ends in fantasy and you’re good to go.
Injury news
Noah Fant, Broncos — Fant is close to returning from the COVID-19 list and should be back for Week 10.
Logan Thomas, Washington — Thomas has a chance to return from I.R. and play this week. If so, Ricky Seals-Jones goes back to the the fantasy free agency pool.
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers — Gronk is dealing with a back injury and is uncertain for this week.
Jonnu Smith, Patriots — Smith hurt his shoulder in Week 9 and couldn’t return to the game. If he can’t play this week, Hunter Henry gets a boost.
Bye weeks
The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 10
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|@ LV
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs KC
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs LAR
|4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ MIA
|5
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|vs BAL
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|@ DAL
|7
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs DET
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs ATL
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|@ PIT
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ DEN
|11
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs CLE
|12
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|@ SF
|13
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs PHI
|14
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|@ IND
|15
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|vs MIN
|16
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|vs CAR
|17
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ WAS
|18
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ LAC
|19
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs JAC
|20
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|vs MIN
|21
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ TEN
|22
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ WAS
|23
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|vs PHI
|24
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ NE
|25
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs CLE
|26
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|@ GB
|27
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|@ NE
|28
|Tommy Sweeney
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|29
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|@ DAL
|30
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs JAC
|31
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs NO
|32
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|vs KC
|33
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|vs SEA
|34
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ WAS
|35
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|@ ARI
|36
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|37
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|vs DET
|38
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|vs TB
|39
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|@ LAC
|40
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|vs TB