Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 9 was a disappointing one for fantasy football managers that drafted some of the elite fantasy football wide receivers for the 2021 season. Names like Olamide Zaccheaus, Malik Turner and Hunter Renfrow all performed as top-12 wideouts in full-PPR formats, while names like AJ Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb all scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in full-PPR leagues. Here’s to hoping Week 10 brings us back to reality!

Injury news

The Giants have a Week 10 bye and it couldn’t come at a better time to try to get their receiving corps healthy. Sterling Shepard has been out with a quad injury, while Kenny Golladay has been banged up with a knee injury and Kadarius Toney is listed with a thumb. Though Golladay and Toney were both active in Week 9, some additional rest could do this team some good.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins missed Week 9 along with his quarterback and was listed as DNP in Monday’s estimated practice report. Given that this injury was a reaggravation of a previous ailment, fantasy managers should expect the team to be cautious with the WR considering their post-season viability, though we haven’t heard anything of his status for Week 10.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye. Joe Burrow’s trio of wideouts, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will be out of lineups, along with some high-upside flex players like Brandin Cooks, the ghost of Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

WR Streamer of the Week

It was Olamide Zaccheaus’ time to shine in Week 9, but Russell Gage deserves some props too. Though he didn’t come down with two touchdowns, he did still manage a productive outing in PPR leagues, reeling in 7 of 8 targets for 64 receiving yards. The Cowboys defense is playing quite well, but their ability to score (outside of an absolutely awful Week 9) should create the perfect game script for the Falcons receivers to have a big day. The Cowboys are allowing the 8th-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts so far in 2021, allowing at least 100 receiving yards or a score to WRs in each game so far this season.