Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 10 for fantasy football, including a couple of viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Michael Pittman Jr #11 of the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week 9 was a disappointing one for fantasy football managers that drafted some of the elite fantasy football wide receivers for the 2021 season. Names like Olamide Zaccheaus, Malik Turner and Hunter Renfrow all performed as top-12 wideouts in full-PPR formats, while names like AJ Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb all scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in full-PPR leagues. Here’s to hoping Week 10 brings us back to reality!

Injury news

The Giants have a Week 10 bye and it couldn’t come at a better time to try to get their receiving corps healthy. Sterling Shepard has been out with a quad injury, while Kenny Golladay has been banged up with a knee injury and Kadarius Toney is listed with a thumb. Though Golladay and Toney were both active in Week 9, some additional rest could do this team some good.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins missed Week 9 along with his quarterback and was listed as DNP in Monday’s estimated practice report. Given that this injury was a reaggravation of a previous ailment, fantasy managers should expect the team to be cautious with the WR considering their post-season viability, though we haven’t heard anything of his status for Week 10.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye. Joe Burrow’s trio of wideouts, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will be out of lineups, along with some high-upside flex players like Brandin Cooks, the ghost of Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney.

WR Streamer of the Week

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys

It was Olamide Zaccheaus’ time to shine in Week 9, but Russell Gage deserves some props too. Though he didn’t come down with two touchdowns, he did still manage a productive outing in PPR leagues, reeling in 7 of 8 targets for 64 receiving yards. The Cowboys defense is playing quite well, but their ability to score (outside of an absolutely awful Week 9) should create the perfect game script for the Falcons receivers to have a big day. The Cowboys are allowing the 8th-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts so far in 2021, allowing at least 100 receiving yards or a score to WRs in each game so far this season.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 10

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB vs SEA
2 Cooper Kupp LAR @ SF
3 Tyreek Hill KC @ LV
4 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs JAC
5 Stefon Diggs BUF @ NYJ
6 A.J. Brown TEN vs NO
7 Justin Jefferson MIN @ LAC
8 Chris Godwin TB @ WAS
9 Terry McLaurin WAS vs TB
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs ATL
11 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ GB
12 Amari Cooper DAL vs ATL
13 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs CAR
14 Mike Evans TB @ WAS
15 Tyler Lockett SEA @ GB
16 Deebo Samuel SF vs LAR
17 Adam Thielen MIN @ LAC
18 Diontae Johnson PIT vs DET
19 Keenan Allen LAC vs MIN
20 Marquise Brown BAL @ MIA
21 Robert Woods LAR @ SF
22 Mike Williams LAC vs MIN
23 Chase Claypool PIT vs DET
24 Courtland Sutton DEN vs PHI
25 Hunter Renfrow LV vs KC
26 D.J. Moore CAR @ ARI
27 Julio Jones TEN vs NO
28 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs BAL
29 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ NYJ
30 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs PHI
31 Jarvis Landry CLE @ NE
33 DeVonta Smith PHI @ DEN
34 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs LAR
35 Antonio Brown TB @ WAS
36 Cole Beasley BUF @ NYJ
37 Christian Kirk ARI vs CAR
38 T.Y. Hilton IND vs JAC
39 Rashod Bateman BAL @ MIA
40 Corey Davis NYJ vs BUF
41 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ IND
42 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs BUF
43 Rondale Moore ARI vs CAR
44 Jakobi Meyers NE vs CLE
45 Elijah Moore NYJ vs BUF
46 Marquez Callaway NO @ TEN
47 Van Jefferson LAR @ SF
48 Mecole Hardman KC @ LV
49 Tim Patrick DEN vs PHI
50 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ NE
51 Allen Lazard GB vs SEA
52 Michael Gallup DAL vs ATL
53 Bryan Edwards LV vs KC
54 Sammy Watkins BAL @ MIA
55 A.J. Green ARI vs CAR
56 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ IND
57 Randall Cobb GB vs SEA
58 Zach Pascal IND vs JAC
59 Nelson Agholor NE vs CLE
60 Russell Gage ATL @ DAL
61 Jamal Agnew JAC @ IND
62 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs SEA
63 Robby Anderson CAR @ ARI
64 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ DAL
65 K.J. Osborn MIN @ LAC
66 Kendrick Bourne NE vs CLE
67 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ PIT
68 Quez Watkins PHI @ DEN
69 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ TEN
70 Deonte Harris NO @ TEN
71 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs ATL
72 Gabriel Davis BUF @ NYJ
73 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ DAL
74 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs BUF
75 Jalen Reagor PHI @ DEN
76 Byron Pringle KC @ LV
77 Rashard Higgins CLE @ NE
78 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ DAL
79 Demarcus Robinson KC @ LV
80 Zay Jones LV vs KC
81 Jalen Guyton LAC vs MIN
82 Denzel Mims NYJ vs BUF
83 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ ARI
84 James Washington PIT vs DET
85 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs NO
86 Mack Hollins MIA vs BAL
87 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs LAR
88 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ NE
89 Ashton Dulin IND vs JAC
90 Chester Rogers TEN vs NO
91 Marcus Johnson TEN vs NO
92 Devin Duvernay BAL @ MIA
93 Josh Reynolds TEN vs NO
94 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs DET
95 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs SEA
96 Kenny Stills NO @ TEN
97 Joshua Palmer LAC vs MIN
98 Albert Wilson MIA vs BAL
99 Josh Gordon KC @ LV
100 Demetric Felton CLE @ NE
101 Antoine Wesley ARI vs CAR
102 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs BUF
103 Greg Ward PHI @ DEN
104 Amari Rodgers GB vs SEA
105 Isaiah Ford MIA vs BAL
106 Kevin White NO @ TEN
107 James Proche II BAL @ MIA
108 Malik Turner DAL vs ATL
109 Tyler Johnson TB @ WAS
110 Dyami Brown WAS vs TB

