 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 10 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone after a long first down reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Adams stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone. Green Bay won 24-14. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

When looking at non-PPR wide receiver leaders in fantasy, you can find some odd players when you take a weekly sample size. This week was one of the odder ones, as players like Olamide Zaccheaus, Malik Turner, and Donovan Peoples-Jones land in the Top-5. Those three receivers had ten receptions and five touchdowns on the day.

Unfortunately we can’t predict touchdowns with any kind of precision, so we’ll just have to continue going with the players who get a lot of snaps and targets and hope for the best.

Injuries

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals — Hopkins was unable to play through his hamstring injury in Week 9 and will likely be out or limited in practices again this week.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers — Brown is still in a walking boot to start Week 10 and looks iffy to play once again.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens — Watkins looked like he was close to returning last week and should be able to complete his comeback from a hamstring injury in Week 10.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys — Gallup is on track to return from his calf injury this week.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.

WR Standard Rankings Week 10

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB vs SEA
2 Cooper Kupp LAR @ SF
3 Tyreek Hill KC @ LV
4 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs JAC
5 Chris Godwin TB @ WAS
6 Stefon Diggs BUF @ NYJ
7 A.J. Brown TEN vs NO
8 Justin Jefferson MIN @ LAC
9 Mike Evans TB @ WAS
10 Terry McLaurin WAS vs TB
11 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ GB
12 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs ATL
13 Adam Thielen MIN @ LAC
14 Amari Cooper DAL vs ATL
15 Tyler Lockett SEA @ GB
16 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs CAR
17 Chase Claypool PIT vs DET
18 Marquise Brown BAL @ MIA
19 Mike Williams LAC vs MIN
20 Robert Woods LAR @ SF
21 Deebo Samuel SF vs LAR
22 Keenan Allen LAC vs MIN
23 Courtland Sutton DEN vs PHI
24 Diontae Johnson PIT vs DET
25 Julio Jones TEN vs NO
26 D.J. Moore CAR @ ARI
27 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs BAL
28 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs LAR
29 Hunter Renfrow LV vs KC
30 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ NYJ
31 DeVonta Smith PHI @ DEN
32 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs PHI
33 Antonio Brown TB @ WAS
34 Jarvis Landry CLE @ NE
35 Rashod Bateman BAL @ MIA
36 T.Y. Hilton IND vs JAC
37 Christian Kirk ARI vs CAR
38 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ IND
39 Cole Beasley BUF @ NYJ
40 Corey Davis NYJ vs BUF
41 Rondale Moore ARI vs CAR
42 Mecole Hardman KC @ LV
43 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs BUF
44 Marquez Callaway NO @ TEN
45 Jakobi Meyers NE vs CLE
46 Tim Patrick DEN vs PHI
47 Elijah Moore NYJ vs BUF
48 Van Jefferson LAR @ SF
49 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ NE
50 Allen Lazard GB vs SEA
51 Michael Gallup DAL vs ATL
52 Bryan Edwards LV vs KC
53 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs SEA
54 Sammy Watkins BAL @ MIA
55 Nelson Agholor NE vs CLE
56 A.J. Green ARI vs CAR
57 Zach Pascal IND vs JAC
58 Jamal Agnew JAC @ IND
59 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ IND
60 Randall Cobb GB vs SEA
61 Russell Gage ATL @ DAL
62 Robby Anderson CAR @ ARI
63 K.J. Osborn MIN @ LAC
64 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ DAL
65 Quez Watkins PHI @ DEN
66 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ TEN
67 Kendrick Bourne NE vs CLE
68 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ PIT
69 Gabriel Davis BUF @ NYJ
70 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ DAL
71 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs ATL
72 Deonte Harris NO @ TEN
73 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ DAL
74 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs BUF
75 Byron Pringle KC @ LV
76 Rashard Higgins CLE @ NE
77 Jalen Reagor PHI @ DEN
78 Demarcus Robinson KC @ LV
79 Jalen Guyton LAC vs MIN
80 Zay Jones LV vs KC
81 Denzel Mims NYJ vs BUF
82 Josh Gordon KC @ LV
83 James Washington PIT vs DET
84 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ ARI
85 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs NO
86 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ NE
87 Ashton Dulin IND vs JAC
88 Marcus Johnson TEN vs NO
89 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs LAR
90 Chester Rogers TEN vs NO
91 Devin Duvernay BAL @ MIA
92 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs SEA
93 Kevin White NO @ TEN
94 Kenny Stills NO @ TEN
95 Joshua Palmer LAC vs MIN
96 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs DET
97 Albert Wilson MIA vs BAL
98 Mack Hollins MIA vs BAL
99 Demetric Felton CLE @ NE
100 Amari Rodgers GB vs SEA
101 Malik Turner DAL vs ATL
102 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs BUF
103 Tyler Johnson TB @ WAS
104 James Proche II BAL @ MIA
105 Greg Ward PHI @ DEN
106 Antoine Wesley ARI vs CAR
107 Dyami Brown WAS vs TB
108 Isaiah Ford MIA vs BAL

More From DraftKings Nation