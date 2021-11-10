Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

When looking at non-PPR wide receiver leaders in fantasy, you can find some odd players when you take a weekly sample size. This week was one of the odder ones, as players like Olamide Zaccheaus, Malik Turner, and Donovan Peoples-Jones land in the Top-5. Those three receivers had ten receptions and five touchdowns on the day.

Unfortunately we can’t predict touchdowns with any kind of precision, so we’ll just have to continue going with the players who get a lot of snaps and targets and hope for the best.

Injuries

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals — Hopkins was unable to play through his hamstring injury in Week 9 and will likely be out or limited in practices again this week.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers — Brown is still in a walking boot to start Week 10 and looks iffy to play once again.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens — Watkins looked like he was close to returning last week and should be able to complete his comeback from a hamstring injury in Week 10.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys — Gallup is on track to return from his calf injury this week.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.