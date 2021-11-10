Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

When looking at non-PPR wide receiver leaders in fantasy, you can find some odd players when you take a weekly sample size. This week was one of the odder ones, as players like Olamide Zaccheaus, Malik Turner, and Donovan Peoples-Jones land in the Top-5. Those three receivers had ten receptions and five touchdowns on the day.
Unfortunately we can’t predict touchdowns with any kind of precision, so we’ll just have to continue going with the players who get a lot of snaps and targets and hope for the best.
Injuries
DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals — Hopkins was unable to play through his hamstring injury in Week 9 and will likely be out or limited in practices again this week.
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers — Brown is still in a walking boot to start Week 10 and looks iffy to play once again.
Sammy Watkins, Ravens — Watkins looked like he was close to returning last week and should be able to complete his comeback from a hamstring injury in Week 10.
Michael Gallup, Cowboys — Gallup is on track to return from his calf injury this week.
Bye weeks
The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.
WR Standard Rankings Week 10
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs SEA
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ SF
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ LV
|4
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs JAC
|5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ WAS
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|7
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs NO
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ LAC
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ WAS
|10
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs TB
|11
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ GB
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs ATL
|13
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ LAC
|14
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs ATL
|15
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ GB
|16
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|vs CAR
|17
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs DET
|18
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ MIA
|19
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs MIN
|20
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|@ SF
|21
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs LAR
|22
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs MIN
|23
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs PHI
|24
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs DET
|25
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs NO
|26
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ ARI
|27
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs BAL
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs LAR
|29
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs KC
|30
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ DEN
|32
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs PHI
|33
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ WAS
|34
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ NE
|35
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ MIA
|36
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|vs JAC
|37
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs CAR
|38
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ IND
|39
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|40
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|41
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs CAR
|42
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ LV
|43
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|44
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ TEN
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs CLE
|46
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs PHI
|47
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|48
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ SF
|49
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ NE
|50
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs SEA
|51
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs ATL
|52
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs KC
|53
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs SEA
|54
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ MIA
|55
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs CLE
|56
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs CAR
|57
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs JAC
|58
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|@ IND
|59
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ IND
|60
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs SEA
|61
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ DAL
|62
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ ARI
|63
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ LAC
|64
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ DAL
|65
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ DEN
|66
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ TEN
|67
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs CLE
|68
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ PIT
|69
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|70
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ DAL
|71
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs ATL
|72
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|@ TEN
|73
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ DAL
|74
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|75
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ LV
|76
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ NE
|77
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ DEN
|78
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ LV
|79
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs MIN
|80
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs KC
|81
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|82
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|@ LV
|83
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs DET
|84
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ ARI
|85
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs NO
|86
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ NE
|87
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs JAC
|88
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|vs NO
|89
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs LAR
|90
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs NO
|91
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ MIA
|92
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs SEA
|93
|Kevin White
|NO
|@ TEN
|94
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|@ TEN
|95
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs MIN
|96
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|vs DET
|97
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs BAL
|98
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|vs BAL
|99
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ NE
|100
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|vs SEA
|101
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|vs ATL
|102
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|103
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ WAS
|104
|James Proche II
|BAL
|@ MIA
|105
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ DEN
|106
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|vs CAR
|107
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs TB
|108
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|vs BAL