Running back PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 10 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Though Week 10 will knock out a couple of big-name running backs for fantasy football leagues, fantasy managers should be happy that the crew of elite running backs they took at the top of their fantasy drafts looks to be climbing back to the top.

Christian McCaffrey returned from injury and clocked yet another performance of 100-scrimmage yards, while Saquon Barkley could make his return following his Week 10 bye. Joe Mixon has remained healthy with his touch volume, and Washington RB Antonio Gibson finally got a week of rest after being banged up throughout the season. Could we finally see the elite crew of running backs we drafted back into our lineups in the week to come?

Injury news

Christian McCaffrey made a return in Week 9 after a stint on IR for a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9 and managed a full workload. David Montgomery also made his return for the Bears this week after being activated off of IR. Good news! Among those “studs” remaining on IR is Clyde Edwards-Helaire, though he is eligible to be activated from the injured reserve list at any point.

Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 this week. They have both received the COVID-19 vaccine, so would be eligible to return to the field after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. The Browns are already short at RB with Kareem Hunt on IR with a calf injury, though he is technically eligible to return this week if he is healthy. Whoever is rushing for the Browns Sunday is likely to find success in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Zack Moss left Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a concussion and his status is up in the air this week.

Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday and is likely to miss several weeks with the injury. James Conner is an RB2 with RB1 upside until Edmonds returns to the lineup.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye. This means that David Montgomery, Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley/Devontae Booker and the dynamic duo of Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson with the Texans.

Streaming options

Nyheim Hines vs. JAX

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be finding their stride (outside of some rough-looking INTs from Carson Wentz), and Nyheim Hines is no exception to the rule. Though Jonathan Taylor has established his absolute dominance over the backfield averaging 18 touches per game, Hines continues to get plenty of touches to get the job done for fantasy managers. In Week 9, Hines saw just six attempts on the ground but helped his cause with six total targets — the second-most on the team. The Jaguars were able to shut down Josh Allen and the Bills, but we should expect their defense to come back down to earth in Week 10 to allow Hines a decent outing in PPR formats.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 10

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND vs JAC
2 Dalvin Cook MIN @ LAC
3 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ ARI
4 Austin Ekeler LAC vs MIN
5 Alvin Kamara NO @ TEN
6 Najee Harris PIT vs DET
7 Aaron Jones GB vs SEA
8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs ATL
9 Nick Chubb CLE @ NE
10 James Robinson JAC @ IND
11 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ SF
12 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ DAL
13 D'Andre Swift DET @ PIT
14 Elijah Mitchell SF vs LAR
15 James Conner ARI vs CAR
16 Damien Harris NE vs CLE
17 Leonard Fournette TB @ WAS
18 Josh Jacobs LV vs KC
19 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs PHI
20 Myles Gaskin MIA vs BAL
21 Javonte Williams DEN vs PHI
22 Darrel Williams KC @ LV
23 Michael Carter NYJ vs BUF
24 Antonio Gibson WAS vs TB
25 Zack Moss BUF @ NYJ
26 Devin Singletary BUF @ NYJ
27 Alex Collins SEA @ GB
28 Devonta Freeman BAL @ MIA
29 J.D. McKissic WAS vs TB
30 Jordan Howard PHI @ DEN
31 AJ Dillon GB vs SEA
32 Carlos Hyde JAC @ IND
33 Jamaal Williams DET @ PIT
34 Tony Pollard DAL vs ATL
35 Nyheim Hines IND vs JAC
36 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs NO
37 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ ARI
38 Boston Scott PHI @ DEN
39 Ty Johnson NYJ vs BUF
40 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ NE
41 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ DEN
42 Kenyan Drake LV vs KC
43 Mark Ingram II NO @ TEN
44 Ronald Jones II TB @ WAS
45 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs CLE
46 Giovani Bernard TB @ WAS
47 Mike Davis ATL @ DAL
48 Brandon Bolden NE vs CLE
49 Derrick Gore KC @ LV
50 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs BAL
51 Sony Michel LAR @ SF
52 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs LAR
53 JaMycal Hasty SF vs LAR
54 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs NO
55 Alexander Mattison MIN @ LAC
56 Le'Veon Bell BAL @ MIA
57 Eno Benjamin ARI vs CAR
58 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs LAR
59 Adrian Peterson TEN vs NO
60 Jerick McKinnon KC @ LV
61 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ ARI
62 Jalen Richard LV vs KC
63 Devine Ozigbo JAC @ IND
64 Demetric Felton CLE @ NE
65 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs DET
66 Joshua Kelley LAC vs MIN
67 C.J. Ham MIN @ LAC
68 La'Mical Perine NYJ vs BUF
69 Alex Armah Jr. NO @ TEN
70 Alec Ingold LV vs KC
71 Jakob Johnson NE vs CLE
72 Larry Rountree III LAC vs MIN
73 Patrick Ricard BAL @ MIA
74 Latavius Murray BAL @ MIA
75 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ MIA
76 Jermar Jefferson DET @ PIT
77 Chris Carson SEA @ GB
78 Jaret Patterson WAS vs TB

