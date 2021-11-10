Running back PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Though Week 10 will knock out a couple of big-name running backs for fantasy football leagues, fantasy managers should be happy that the crew of elite running backs they took at the top of their fantasy drafts looks to be climbing back to the top.

Christian McCaffrey returned from injury and clocked yet another performance of 100-scrimmage yards, while Saquon Barkley could make his return following his Week 10 bye. Joe Mixon has remained healthy with his touch volume, and Washington RB Antonio Gibson finally got a week of rest after being banged up throughout the season. Could we finally see the elite crew of running backs we drafted back into our lineups in the week to come?

Injury news

Christian McCaffrey made a return in Week 9 after a stint on IR for a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9 and managed a full workload. David Montgomery also made his return for the Bears this week after being activated off of IR. Good news! Among those “studs” remaining on IR is Clyde Edwards-Helaire, though he is eligible to be activated from the injured reserve list at any point.

Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 this week. They have both received the COVID-19 vaccine, so would be eligible to return to the field after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. The Browns are already short at RB with Kareem Hunt on IR with a calf injury, though he is technically eligible to return this week if he is healthy. Whoever is rushing for the Browns Sunday is likely to find success in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Zack Moss left Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a concussion and his status is up in the air this week.

Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday and is likely to miss several weeks with the injury. James Conner is an RB2 with RB1 upside until Edmonds returns to the lineup.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye. This means that David Montgomery, Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley/Devontae Booker and the dynamic duo of Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson with the Texans.

Streaming options

Nyheim Hines vs. JAX

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be finding their stride (outside of some rough-looking INTs from Carson Wentz), and Nyheim Hines is no exception to the rule. Though Jonathan Taylor has established his absolute dominance over the backfield averaging 18 touches per game, Hines continues to get plenty of touches to get the job done for fantasy managers. In Week 9, Hines saw just six attempts on the ground but helped his cause with six total targets — the second-most on the team. The Jaguars were able to shut down Josh Allen and the Bills, but we should expect their defense to come back down to earth in Week 10 to allow Hines a decent outing in PPR formats.