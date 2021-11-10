 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 10 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) reacts against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 is in the rearview mirror, and once again, touchdowns rule in non-PPR leagues. The Top 4 running backs last week scored two or more touchdowns, with James Conner scoring three and leading the way. Conner will continue to see more work moving forward due to Chase Edmond’s ankle injury.

Injury news

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals — Edmonds has a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, which should give James Conner the lead role.

James Robinson, Jaguars — Robinson was unable to play last week due to a heel injury., but he should at least have a chance to play this week. We’ll learn more when practices start up.

Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots — Both running backs are dealing with head injuries. J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden would need to step up if those two can’t go this week.

Zack Moss, Bills — Moss left Week 9’s game with a head injury. If he can’t go this week, Devin Singletary would take over the lead role.

Latavius Murray, Ravens — Murray has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Devonta Freeman has played well in his absence and may be the preferred back at this point.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 10

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND vs JAC
2 Dalvin Cook MIN @ LAC
3 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ ARI
4 Austin Ekeler LAC vs MIN
5 Nick Chubb CLE @ NE
6 Najee Harris PIT vs DET
7 Aaron Jones GB vs SEA
8 Alvin Kamara NO @ TEN
9 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs ATL
10 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ SF
11 James Robinson JAC @ IND
12 Damien Harris NE vs CLE
13 Josh Jacobs LV vs KC
14 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ DAL
15 James Conner ARI vs CAR
16 Leonard Fournette TB @ WAS
17 D'Andre Swift DET @ PIT
18 Elijah Mitchell SF vs LAR
19 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs PHI
20 Myles Gaskin MIA vs BAL
21 Javonte Williams DEN vs PHI
22 Antonio Gibson WAS vs TB
23 Michael Carter NYJ vs BUF
24 Zack Moss BUF @ NYJ
25 Darrel Williams KC @ LV
26 Devonta Freeman BAL @ MIA
27 Alex Collins SEA @ GB
28 Devin Singletary BUF @ NYJ
29 AJ Dillon GB vs SEA
30 Carlos Hyde JAC @ IND
31 Jordan Howard PHI @ DEN
32 Jamaal Williams DET @ PIT
33 Tony Pollard DAL vs ATL
34 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ ARI
35 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs NO
36 J.D. McKissic WAS vs TB
37 Boston Scott PHI @ DEN
38 Ronald Jones II TB @ WAS
39 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ NE
40 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs CLE
41 Nyheim Hines IND vs JAC
42 Mark Ingram II NO @ TEN
43 Ty Johnson NYJ vs BUF
44 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ DEN
45 Kenyan Drake LV vs KC
46 Derrick Gore KC @ LV
47 Mike Davis ATL @ DAL
48 Brandon Bolden NE vs CLE
49 Sony Michel LAR @ SF
50 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs BAL
51 Giovani Bernard TB @ WAS
52 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs LAR
53 JaMycal Hasty SF vs LAR
54 Alexander Mattison MIN @ LAC
55 Eno Benjamin ARI vs CAR
56 Le'Veon Bell BAL @ MIA
57 Adrian Peterson TEN vs NO
58 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ ARI
59 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs NO
60 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs LAR
61 Devine Ozigbo JAC @ IND
62 Jerick McKinnon KC @ LV
63 Joshua Kelley LAC vs MIN
64 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs DET
65 La'Mical Perine NYJ vs BUF
66 Jalen Richard LV vs KC
67 Demetric Felton CLE @ NE
68 Alex Armah Jr. NO @ TEN
69 Larry Rountree III LAC vs MIN
70 Jakob Johnson NE vs CLE
71 C.J. Ham MIN @ LAC
72 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ MIA
73 Alec Ingold LV vs KC
74 Latavius Murray BAL @ MIA
75 Jaret Patterson WAS vs TB
76 Chris Carson SEA @ GB
77 Jermar Jefferson DET @ PIT
78 Patrick Ricard BAL @ MIA

