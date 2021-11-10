Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 9 is in the rearview mirror, and once again, touchdowns rule in non-PPR leagues. The Top 4 running backs last week scored two or more touchdowns, with James Conner scoring three and leading the way. Conner will continue to see more work moving forward due to Chase Edmond’s ankle injury.
Injury news
Chase Edmonds, Cardinals — Edmonds has a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, which should give James Conner the lead role.
James Robinson, Jaguars — Robinson was unable to play last week due to a heel injury., but he should at least have a chance to play this week. We’ll learn more when practices start up.
Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots — Both running backs are dealing with head injuries. J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden would need to step up if those two can’t go this week.
Zack Moss, Bills — Moss left Week 9’s game with a head injury. If he can’t go this week, Devin Singletary would take over the lead role.
Latavius Murray, Ravens — Murray has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Devonta Freeman has played well in his absence and may be the preferred back at this point.
Bye weeks
The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 10
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|vs JAC
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|@ LAC
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|@ ARI
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|vs MIN
|5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|@ NE
|6
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs DET
|7
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|vs SEA
|8
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ TEN
|9
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|vs ATL
|10
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|@ SF
|11
|James Robinson
|JAC
|@ IND
|12
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs CLE
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs KC
|14
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ DAL
|15
|James Conner
|ARI
|vs CAR
|16
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|@ WAS
|17
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|@ PIT
|18
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|vs LAR
|19
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|vs PHI
|20
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs BAL
|21
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|vs PHI
|22
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|vs TB
|23
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|24
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|25
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ LV
|26
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|@ MIA
|27
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|@ GB
|28
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|29
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|vs SEA
|30
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|@ IND
|31
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|@ DEN
|32
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|@ PIT
|33
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|vs ATL
|34
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ ARI
|35
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs NO
|36
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|vs TB
|37
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ DEN
|38
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|@ WAS
|39
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|@ NE
|40
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs CLE
|41
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|vs JAC
|42
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|@ TEN
|43
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|44
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ DEN
|45
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs KC
|46
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|@ LV
|47
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|@ DAL
|48
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|vs CLE
|49
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|@ SF
|50
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|vs BAL
|51
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|@ WAS
|52
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|vs LAR
|53
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|vs LAR
|54
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ LAC
|55
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|vs CAR
|56
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|@ MIA
|57
|Adrian Peterson
|TEN
|vs NO
|58
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|@ ARI
|59
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|vs NO
|60
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs LAR
|61
|Devine Ozigbo
|JAC
|@ IND
|62
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|@ LV
|63
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|vs MIN
|64
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|vs DET
|65
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|66
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs KC
|67
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ NE
|68
|Alex Armah Jr.
|NO
|@ TEN
|69
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|vs MIN
|70
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|vs CLE
|71
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|@ LAC
|72
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|@ MIA
|73
|Alec Ingold
|LV
|vs KC
|74
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|@ MIA
|75
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|vs TB
|76
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|@ GB
|77
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|@ PIT
|78
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|@ MIA