Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 9 is in the rearview mirror, and once again, touchdowns rule in non-PPR leagues. The Top 4 running backs last week scored two or more touchdowns, with James Conner scoring three and leading the way. Conner will continue to see more work moving forward due to Chase Edmond’s ankle injury.

Injury news

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals — Edmonds has a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, which should give James Conner the lead role.

James Robinson, Jaguars — Robinson was unable to play last week due to a heel injury., but he should at least have a chance to play this week. We’ll learn more when practices start up.

Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots — Both running backs are dealing with head injuries. J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden would need to step up if those two can’t go this week.

Zack Moss, Bills — Moss left Week 9’s game with a head injury. If he can’t go this week, Devin Singletary would take over the lead role.

Latavius Murray, Ravens — Murray has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Devonta Freeman has played well in his absence and may be the preferred back at this point.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.