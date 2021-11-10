Quarterback rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 9 was an awful one for quarterbacks and fantasy players in general. When Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford all had awful numbers, Kyler Murray was out with an injury and Josh Johnson, who came in for an injured Mike White, is a Top 5 fantasy quarterback, you know it was a bad week.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.

Injury news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers — The earliest Rodgers can return from the COVID-19 list is Saturday and the team plays the Seahawks on Sunday. Matt Lefleur says that Rodgers will start as long as he’s cleared by Saturday and that appears to be the expectation.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals — Murray’s ankle kept him out in Week 9, but he was considered a game-time decision. I’ll pencil him as the starter for now.

Sam Darnold, Panthers — Darnold is dealing with a shoulder injury and if he can’t go, P.J. Walker would start. Neither are fatnasy plays.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins — Tagovailoa is day-to-day with his fractured finger, but since the Dolphins play on Thursday, he may end up sitting again.