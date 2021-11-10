 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 10 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 was an awful one for quarterbacks and fantasy players in general. When Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford all had awful numbers, Kyler Murray was out with an injury and Josh Johnson, who came in for an injured Mike White, is a Top 5 fantasy quarterback, you know it was a bad week.

Bye weeks

The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.

Injury news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers — The earliest Rodgers can return from the COVID-19 list is Saturday and the team plays the Seahawks on Sunday. Matt Lefleur says that Rodgers will start as long as he’s cleared by Saturday and that appears to be the expectation.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals — Murray’s ankle kept him out in Week 9, but he was considered a game-time decision. I’ll pencil him as the starter for now.

Sam Darnold, Panthers — Darnold is dealing with a shoulder injury and if he can’t go, P.J. Walker would start. Neither are fatnasy plays.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins — Tagovailoa is day-to-day with his fractured finger, but since the Dolphins play on Thursday, he may end up sitting again.

Quarterback Rankings Week 10

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Lamar Jackson BAL @ MIA
2 Josh Allen BUF @ NYJ
3 Tom Brady TB @ WAS
4 Dak Prescott DAL vs ATL
5 Matthew Stafford LAR @ SF
6 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ LV
7 Aaron Rodgers GB vs SEA
8 Kyler Murray ARI vs CAR
9 Justin Herbert LAC vs MIN
10 Russell Wilson SEA @ GB
11 Jalen Hurts PHI @ DEN
12 Kirk Cousins MIN @ LAC
13 Carson Wentz IND vs JAC
14 Derek Carr LV vs KC
15 Matt Ryan ATL @ DAL
16 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs NO
17 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs PHI
18 Geno Smith SEA @ GB
19 Mac Jones NE vs CLE
20 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs LAR
21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs DET
22 Jacoby Brissett MIA vs BAL
23 Baker Mayfield CLE @ NE
24 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs TB
25 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs BAL
26 Mike White NYJ vs BUF
27 Jared Goff DET @ PIT
28 Trevor Lawrence JAC @ IND
29 Trevor Siemian NO @ TEN
30 P.J. Walker CAR @ ARI
31 Taysom Hill NO @ TEN
32 Colt McCoy ARI vs CAR
34 Jordan Love GB vs SEA
35 Trey Lance SF vs LAR

