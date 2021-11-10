Quarterback rankings for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 9 was an awful one for quarterbacks and fantasy players in general. When Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford all had awful numbers, Kyler Murray was out with an injury and Josh Johnson, who came in for an injured Mike White, is a Top 5 fantasy quarterback, you know it was a bad week.
Bye weeks
The Bears, Bengals, Texans, and Giants are on a Week 10 bye.
Injury news
Aaron Rodgers, Packers — The earliest Rodgers can return from the COVID-19 list is Saturday and the team plays the Seahawks on Sunday. Matt Lefleur says that Rodgers will start as long as he’s cleared by Saturday and that appears to be the expectation.
Kyler Murray, Cardinals — Murray’s ankle kept him out in Week 9, but he was considered a game-time decision. I’ll pencil him as the starter for now.
Sam Darnold, Panthers — Darnold is dealing with a shoulder injury and if he can’t go, P.J. Walker would start. Neither are fatnasy plays.
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins — Tagovailoa is day-to-day with his fractured finger, but since the Dolphins play on Thursday, he may end up sitting again.
Quarterback Rankings Week 10
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|@ MIA
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|3
|Tom Brady
|TB
|@ WAS
|4
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|vs ATL
|5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|@ SF
|6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|@ LV
|7
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|vs SEA
|8
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|vs CAR
|9
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|vs MIN
|10
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|@ GB
|11
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|@ DEN
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|@ LAC
|13
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|vs JAC
|14
|Derek Carr
|LV
|vs KC
|15
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@ DAL
|16
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|vs NO
|17
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|vs PHI
|18
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|@ GB
|19
|Mac Jones
|NE
|vs CLE
|20
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|vs LAR
|21
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|vs DET
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|MIA
|vs BAL
|23
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|@ NE
|24
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|vs TB
|25
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|vs BAL
|26
|Mike White
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|27
|Jared Goff
|DET
|@ PIT
|28
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|@ IND
|29
|Trevor Siemian
|NO
|@ TEN
|30
|P.J. Walker
|CAR
|@ ARI
|31
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|@ TEN
|32
|Colt McCoy
|ARI
|vs CAR
|34
|Jordan Love
|GB
|vs SEA
|35
|Trey Lance
|SF
|vs LAR